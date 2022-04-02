There was a moment in the first-round game against Harvard when old demons seemed to be knocking at the door.
The Crimson had scored twice in less than a minute (16:42 and 17:30) late in the second period, cutting the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s 3-0 lead to 3-2.
MSU hockey Twitter became uneasy, if not flat out panicked, with painful memories of past heartbreaks working their way past the images of last season’s breakthrough.
Harvard continued to pressure hard in the final 2:30 of the second, but the Mavericks found a way to get into the locker room with the lead.
Despite that, it seemed like the Crimson had all the momentum going into the third. After the game, MSU coach Mike Hastings said he even considered calling his timeout after the second goal to help his team regroup, sensing they were in some trouble.
With one of the most special seasons in program history on the line, the Mavericks needed to respond.
Somebody needed to make a play, and Josh Groll and Ondrej Pavel delivered.
Groll made the most underrated play of the weekend, chipping the puck off the boards to Pavel with his back turned to the play in MSU’s defensive zone.
The feed hit Pavel perfectly in stride, creating a 2-on-1, and Pavel ripped home a wrist shot that beat Crimson goalie Mitchell Gibson high-glove.
It extended the MSU lead to 4-2 at 5:59 of the third and ended up being the game-winner.
When the light was brightest, a couple of fourth liners delivered a blow that sent those pesky demons packing.
It was a more likely hero in the regional final against Notre Dame.
In a game that felt like a heavyweight title fight from puck drop, the Fighting Irish got a gift late in the first period.
A harmless MSU clearing attempt turned into a breakaway duo to a weird bounce off the glass. In an otherwise congested game, the Irish had a clean look. Maybe what would end up being the cleanest of the game.
MSU goalie Dryden McKay made the save to keep the game scoreless, and the Mavericks ended up scoring the game’s lone goal later in the period.
It was relatively early in the game and McKay made several key saves the rest of the way, but none felt bigger than that one. The Irish getting on the board first would’ve been a massive blow given that offense was going to be at a premium.
In a brief moment of chaos, McKay displayed great poise and made a key play.
Both games at Albany could’ve gone either way.
MSU didn’t play its best hockey, especially in the game against Harvard, but through all the ups and downs, it always felt like they’d find a way.
Groll’s pass to Pavel and McKay’s save on the breakaway stood out as key plays in each respective game to me, but there were countless other winning plays made when things got messy, many of them less high profile.
The Mavericks were in control in the moments and stretches where the games were ultimately decided, and they’re going to a second consecutive Frozen Four because of that.
This group looks and acts like one that expects to make plays in those moments, and that bodes well for their chances in Boston.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.