It’s hard to understate the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s defensive dominance in recent years.
In 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, MSU led Division I in goals allowed per game with totals of 1.81, 1.47 and 1.64, respectively. Last season, MSU finished second in the category, but with a total of only 1.36.
What do those four seasons have in common?
The man between the pipes was Dryden McKay, which was a big help.
Entering 2022-23, the loss of McKay, along with key defensemen Jack McNeely, Wyatt Aamodt and Benton Maass, figured to make the task of keeping the puck out of the net more difficult.
The Mavericks will play a lot of good offensive teams this season, but in terms of the regular-season schedule, last weekend’s opponent, Minnesota, might prove to be the most explosive.
The Gophers have a deep and talented group of returners, along with a highly regarded freshmen class. They even have several defensemen who will likely produce big offensive numbers.
Due to all the departures, an inexperienced goaltender and defensemen were going to have to deal with the Gophers’ high-powered attack. When coach Mike Hastings announced sophomore defenseman Bennett Zmolek would be unavailable for the series, the need for solid minutes from the seven remaining defensemen increased.
It wouldn’t have been shocking to see the Gophers put up a big number on the Mavericks in one of the games.
That didn’t happen, as the Mavericks only surrendered six goals on the weekend, one of which was an empty-netter in a 4-1 loss Friday.
Keenan Rancier stopped 46 of the 51 shots he saw in the two games, and Hastings felt he played better as the weekend progressed.
Specifically, Hastings liked Rancier’s response after allowing a goal to Minnesota’s Jimmy Snuggerud in the first period of Saturday’s game.
“We needed Keenan to shut the door after that, and I thought he did,” Hastings said. “We gave up some odd-numbered rushes, we gave up a breakaway, and he found a way to keep it out of our net. …
“I think he grew up right in front of our eyes a little bit.”
The three veteran defensemen — Jake Livingstone, Akito Hirose and Andy Carroll — each played big minutes all weekend, but others also contributed.
Freshman Campbell Cichosz scored a massive goal in the 3-2 win Saturday. Tony Malinowski blocked three shots in that game.
It’s hard to take a ton from just two games, but it sure seems like MSU will be a good defensive team again this season.
The Mavericks will hope to continue to limit shots on goal via puck possession on offense, something that’s been a big part of their past success.
They held Minnesota to 52 shots on goal in the series, which seems pretty good given the opponent.
The inexperienced goalies and defensemen will only get better with more games, and given where they started, there’s a lot to be excited about.
