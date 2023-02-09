The Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s defensive prowess over goaltender Dryden McKay’s four-year career was staggering.
In McKay’s first three years in an MSU sweater, the Mavericks led Division I in goals allowed per game with totals of 1.81, 1.47 and 1.64, respectively. Last season, MSU finished second in the category, but with an even better total at 1.36.
With McKay and three top-six defensemen graduating last spring, some regression in 2022-23 was inevitable.
It was just a question of how much.
Could the Mavericks remain one of the best defensive teams without the three-time All-American and Hobey Baker Award winner?
MSU entered the season with three goaltenders on the roster with a combined two games of college experience, and coach Mike Hastings didn’t settle on a starter in the first half. Sophomore Keenan Rancier and freshman Alex Tracy each started 10 games prior to the holiday break.
The defensive core has essentially functioned without four of last season’s usual seven, as Bennett Zmolek has been unable to play due to injury.
The defenseman that replaced them — Steven Bellini, Tony Malinowski, Campbell Cichosz and Mason Wheeler — entered the season with a combined 37 games of collegiate experience.
There were some growing pains early.
Both goalies surrendered some goals they’d like to have back. They also ended up being left on an island at times, something that didn’t happen too much to McKay.
There weren’t any really bad defensive performances in the first half, but it was still probably a bit more regression than the coaching staff was hoping for.
The Mavericks have returned to elite form since returning from the holiday break.
After allowing 2.4 goals per game in the first half, the Mavericks have allowed just 1.6 in a 9-1 start to the second half.
Rancier has started all 10 games during that run and has been steady, which is all MSU needed. No one was ever going to step in and replace McKay.
The inexperienced defensemen seem to get better each weekend. Bellini, Cichosz and Wheeler have gotten to play on special teams during the second half, and while time on ice data isn’t publicly available, those three are clearly playing more, which takes some pressure off the veterans.
The Mavericks haven’t created much offense for other teams of late, a trademark of the Frozen Four teams the past two seasons.
The forwards also deserve credit. MSU leads Division I at 58.8% on face-offs and is second in shots on goal allowed per game at 20.9. It’s hard to score a puck you don’t have, and the MSU forwards do a great job of keeping it away from opponents.
With four regular-season games remaining, MSU ranks fourth in the country at 2.13 goals allowed per game.
The Mavericks have struggled to score five-on-five goals at times, but even with the loss of McKay and four defensemen, this has still been a great defensive team.
It’s the main reason why MSU has a chance to win another MacNaughton Cup and make the NCAA Tournament.
Kevin Dudley
