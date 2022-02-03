When the puck drops Friday night at Bowling Green, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team will be without arguably the best head coach and player in the country.
Mike Hastings and Nathan Smith each began their travels to the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday after spending a few days practicing with the rest of Team USA in Los Angeles.
The duo received a grand sendoff after Saturday’s game against Arizona State, with Smith taking laps around the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, an American flag in his hands.
The opportunity to be part of the Olympic team should be a great experience for both personally, while also bolstering the MSU brand that has already grown so much in the last decade.
For those left behind in Mankato, the task remains the same.
Taking as many points as possible.
Hastings left for a six-game stretch in the 2018-19 season to coach the U.S. National Junior Team, and associate head coach Todd Knott will fill in for Hastings, just as he did then.
It’s hard to describe the amount of respect and how well-liked Knott is by the players and staff. It’s a matter of when, not if, he’ll be running his own program.
The Mavericks are in great hands with Knott.
It will be very difficult to replace Smith. In fact, it’s impossible to do that in six days.
By all accounts, he heads to Beijing as the Hobey Baker frontrunner, and he leaves a gaping hole at the top of the MSU lineup.
But the Mavericks have been shorthanded before this season, including a sweep of Minnesota-Duluth that Smith missed due to injury.
Back in October, the idea of losing Smith or second-line center Brendan Furry for any stretch of time would have been very concerning.
At this point, David Silye and Ondrej Pavel seem more than capable of taking on the extra minutes.
Silye, the usual third-line center, has impressed ever since he showed up in great shape as a late transfer in July.
His prowess as a penalty killer and faceoff ace has been clear, and he recorded his first career hat trick less than two weeks ago against St. Thomas.
No player has received more praise from Hastings than Pavel in recent weeks. Hastings has even said he needs to get him more minutes.
Like Silye, Pavel has been a big part of the penalty kill and very good in the faceoff dot. He’s got eight points in 10 games since the holiday break, and is now tied for eighth on the team with 13 points.
Neither player has had a great output in goals or assists, but that’s not what they’ve been asked to do. As both move up the line chart and get more minutes, there will be more opportunities to contribute in that way and they have the skill to deliver.
The forward group also got Reggie Lutz back from injury last week, and Julian Napravnik has been one of the best players in the country since the break.
The defensive core and goaltender that have only surrendered 1.33 goals per game aren’t going anywhere.
The Mavericks won’t be quite the same without their two Olympians, but they’re more than capable of continuing their winning ways in the coming weeks.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.