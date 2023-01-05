The Minnesota State men’s hockey team didn’t put together the first half it was hoping for.
Entering the season ranked in the top-five in Division I and with a roster full of returners, expectations were exceptionally high.
A record of 10-9-1, 7-6-1 in the CCHA would be just fine for a lot of programs, but MSU has created a higher standard due to its recent success.
There were some great moments. In fact, there were dominant moments.
A home sweep over Minnesota Duluth in the second weekend of the season seemed like a sure sign the Mavericks were destined for another strong season.
After getting swept at home by Ferris State Dec. 3-4, MSU went on the road and responded with a sweep of Bowling Green.
The following weekend, the Mavericks returned to Mankato to finish out the first half. MSU was swept by Bemidji State, extending its home losing streak to four games.
Just when it seemed like MSU had regained its form ... a frustrating step back.
Now the Mavericks have had a few weekends off, something that may benefit them mentally as much as physically.
When the season resumes Friday at Northern Michigan, the Mavericks will be on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.
MSU is currently 24th in the PairWise rankings, behind CCHA foes Bemidji State (19) and Michigan Tech (20).
Anything can happen, but without a tremendous second half, MSU likely won’t be able to earn an at-large bid into this year’s field.
MSU went 15-1 after the holiday break to close the regular season last year. A run like that, along with a strong showing in the CCHA Tournament, could be enough to get an at-large bid.
However, the Mavericks are going to need a significant winning streak before they can be considered for an at-large bid.
What we do know is that a CCHA team is going to be in the tournament.
Conference tournaments shouldn’t decide which team gets a league’s automatic berth, but that’s how the CCHA does it, which is good news for the Mavericks.
The biggest thing holding MSU back during its month-long rough patch to close the first half was a lack of five-on-five goals.
Given how a lot of those games looked and the talent on this roster, MSU has a chance to be a much more consistent offensive team in the second half.
Freshman forward Simon Tassy and senior forward Sam Morton could each return from injury and provide massive boosts.
MSU isn’t worried about what happened in the first half or the PairWaise rankings right now.
The only thing that matters is conference points and getting into the best position possible ahead of the CCHA Tournament.
With a few more goals and some better puck luck, there’s no reason MSU can’t get a home series for the quarterfinals, and possibly even for the semifinals and championship.
Once it gets to single elimination, the team that’s playing the best in March tends to have the best chance.
The Mavericks will spend the second half building toward being that team.
