Last season, it seemed like Dryden McKay did just about everything a goaltender could do.
His list of accomplishments included first-team All-American, one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award (top goalie) and a top-10 Hobey Baker Award candidate. Statistically, it was easy to see why, as McKay went 30-4-2 with 10 shutouts, a .942 save percentage and a 1.31 goals-against average.
After a season like that, it was fair to ask: Is an encore really possible?
After all, he was losing three veteran defensemen in front of him, and gaudy stats like that have a tendency to regress.
The early returns are now in, and so much for regression. McKay is indeed delivering that encore, and to this point, he’s possibly been even better.
So far, McKay is 7-1, with .952 save percentage and 1.01 goals-against average. He’s started eight games, five of which have been shutouts.
On Sunday, McKay had a three-game shutout streak snapped that spanned 2:17:37 minutes.
“He’s on a special string here that’s pretty unique,” Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings said last weekend. “I haven’t been around that in quite some time. He’s just been real focused on what his job is, and he’s been very good at it.”
The physical gifts pop when watching McKay. He’s fundamentally sound, quick and seems to have an amazing knack for not surrendering rebounds.
Despite that, his greatest asset might be between the ears.
When talking to McKay, it doesn’t take long to understand his focus. He’s a player who has high expectations for himself, and he knows exactly what he needs to do to reach them.
Because of that, it’s easy to see why the pressure of backing up an All-American season wouldn’t phase him, just like surrendering a goal doesn’t phase him.
“I try not to focus too much on pressure from the outside,” McKay said earlier this season. “I feel like I put a lot of pressure on myself and have standards for myself. As long as I live up to those standards ... I don’t really have to worry about outside pressures or other people’s opinions.”
Because the Mavericks have been good, McKay doesn’t always see a ton of pucks. He’s averaging 21 shots on goal per game, and there’s no doubt the team in front of him is a big reason why.
However, when the shots do come, it’s reached a point where it’s almost shocking to see one go in, let alone a juicy rebound.
As the games get bigger and opponents get better, that workload is going go up, and that should, in theory, make that stat line a bit worse. However, at this point, betting against McKay seems like a really bad idea.
If he continues to play at this level, some of those individual awards that eluded him last year should be well within reach.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.