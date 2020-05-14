Last week we revisited Adrian’s record, Rachel’s 60, Kirby’s day, Lehman’s breakthrough and Black Jack’s unforgettable Game 7.
Those performances are certainly memorable, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg.
Here’s part two of the greatest individual performances in Minnesota sports history. Remember, bigger moments such as postseason games matter, but regular season performances are also important, and will be included.
Joe Kapp throws seven touchdowns: A lot of people don’t even know Kapp, but what he did as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback on Sept. 28, 1969, against the Colts at Met Stadium was really impressive.
He tossed an NFL record seven touchdown passes in a 52-14 win. Keep in mind ... he only threw 19 touchdown passes that entire season, in what was a totally different NFL. Kapp shares this single-game record with seven other players, but that doesn’t take anything away from this accomplishment.
It’s a shame the dominant 1969 team was upset by the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Kapp would have been a household name in this state, and this great record would be more known.
Lindsey Vonn takes gold: Coming into the 2010 Winter Olympics at Vancouver, it felt like Vonn had a chance to do something special.
She was the best women’s skier in the world, having won the overall World Cup title the previous three years, and was slated to do all five downhill events at the 2010 Games.
Had it not been for a pre-Olympics injury, five medals may have been possible ... but Burnsville’s own still gutted it out, becoming the first American woman to ever win gold in the downhill.
Injuries plagued her the rest of her career, and she wasn’t able to compete in the 2014 Games, but no one can ever take that medal from Vonn.
Diggins and Randall take gold : This is cheating in a way, because both Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall won gold in the women’s team sprint at the 2018 Olympics at Pyeongchang.
But it doesn’t matter. Diggins skied the second leg, and the scene of the Afton native flying down the stretch to deliver the United States its first gold in cross-country skiing — find me a more inspiring performance by a Minnesotan.
If you don’t believe me, just listen to Chad Salmela’s call on the NBC broadcast. If that doesn’t get you fired up, I don’t know what will.
Kevin Love goes 30-30: People forget that Love was a great rebounder, and this performance is forgotten with that.
On Nov. 12, 2010, Love became the first player to record at least 30 points and 30 rebounds in a game since 1982. He finished with 31 points and 31 rebounds in a win over the Knicks at Target Center, putting himself in rare company.
Elvin Hayes, Swen Nater, Moses Malone, Dwight Howard and Wilt Chamberlain are the only other players who have accomplished the feat.
Neal Broten lays out: Broten is a legend in this state on so many levels, but his game-winner in the 1979 national championship game against North Dakota takes the cake.
The goal was a fantastic individual effort, as Broten stick handled past a defender and then elevated the puck over the sprawling goalie’s stacked pads from his stomach.
Blake Wheeler’s 2007 game-winner over North Dakota in the WCHA Final Five may have been better when it comes to scoring on your stomach, but Broten’s gave Herb Brooks and the Gophers a national championship.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com, and follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
