I’ve written about some of the great teams and seasons in Minnesota sports history, but what about some of the great individual performances?
That’s what I’ll be doing in a two-part series, as there will be five performances listed each week.
When looking at this, I’m going for a single game, event, tournament or competition. Bigger moments such as postseason games matter, but I’ll be deliberate in trying to include some great regular-season performances.
There will be no order, but this week’s piece will include the ones I found the most obvious.
Adrian Peterson goes for 296: Up until Nov. 4, 2007, most people considered LaDainian Tomlinson the best running back in the NFL.
After all, he was the league MVP in 2006, an award rarely won by a running back. Could one November game between Tomlinson’s Chargers and the Vikings at the Metrodome really change that?
An NFL record 296 rushing yards later ... the rookie had put the veteran on notice ... Peterson had arrived.
Peterson’s single-game rushing record still stands, and it’s considered one of the best individual performances in NFL history.
Kirby Puckett goes 6 for 6: Everyone knows about Game 6 of the 1991 World Series. It was the game that made Puckett a baseball legend.
However, his 6-for-6 game against the Brewers on Aug. 30, 1987, isn’t talked about enough. It included two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored. He also robbed Robin Yount of a grand slam.
Did I mention he was 4 for 5 with a pair of homers the night before?
Rachel Banham scores 60: Trailing 60-46 at halftime against Northwestern on Feb. 7, 2016, Banham took over and delivered a 107-102 Gophers win in double overtime.
She scored 24 through the first three quarters, but then scored 11 straight points in the fourth to help force overtime. She scored the final five points of the first overtime, and then iced the game with a 3-point play at the end of the second overtime.
Her 60-point performance is tied for the NCAA record and may be the greatest performance in Gophers basketball history.
Tom Lehman finally breaks through: He didn’t play for a Minnesota team, but he’s Minnesota’s best men’s pro golfer, and the Alexandria native winning the 1996 British Open was huge.
In 1995, he held the 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open and failed to win. The same thing happened again at the U.S. Open in 1996. Finally, just over a month later, Lehman won a major at Royal Lytham & St Annes, finishing two strokes ahead of Ernie Els and Mark McCumber.
He went on to be named the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 1996.
Jack Morris in Game 7: There have been seven no-hitters tossed in Twins history, but everyone knows that Morris’ performance in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series stands above them all.
Ten shutout innings in a 1-0 victory in Game 7 ... it just doesn’t get better than that. The fact that Morris is a Minnesotan is just icing on the cake.
Right or wrong, you won’t find many lists of the greatest clutch performances of all time that don’t include this one.
I have some early candidates for next week’s piece in mind, but please feel free to email me suggestions.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com, and follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
