If it’s done right, Northwoods League baseball can become a summer staple in a community.
There’s a lot that goes into making a club run smoothly. Ownership and the front office have to set a good stage, and the coaching staff and players need to grace that stage with a good performance.
If the goal is to have continued growth in an era of entertainment options galore, those things need to consistently be done at a high level.
The Mankato MoonDogs are doing both at a high level.
When Chad Surprenant and his group took over the franchise in 2018, the goals were big.
Surprenant wanted to make MoonDogs’ games the place to be, and that started with appealing to more people.
The games were already a great family event, but there was no reason to stop there. Over the last five years, ownership has added a plethora of decks and suites to ISG Field, with the hope of appealing to the business community.
Add those to the grandstand, bleachers and berms and there really is a viewing option for any group or occasion. There’s also a beautiful ballpark and venue because of all the additions.
Northwoods League baseball will probably always be more about the experience than the baseball, but having a good team certainly helps.
Mankato has been a consistent winner in recent years, going 44-24 in 2021 and 40-28 last season. The MoonDogs entered play at 36-28 Wednesday with four games remaining. The 40-win mark is the lofty standard field manager Danny Kneeland wants to reach each season.
Pitching is great, but it’s hard not to be entertained by the MoonDogs’ explosive offense. The club has scored at least 10 runs in a game a staggering 19 times this season.
If you got to some games this summer, there’s a decent chance you saw an offensive explosion.
Ten of the 29 players from the Great Plains West who were selected to the league’s All-Star game were MoonDogs. There were also four Mankato natives — Ben Hopper, Louis Magers, Tanner Shumski and Matthew Werk — who played for their hometown team this summer.
If you like to follow the individual players, there was so much intrigue with the roster this season.
The MoonDogs are becoming a big deal and the proof is in the attendance.
With two home games left, Mankato is averaging a club-record 1,579 fans per night. That number could get over 1,600 with two more big crowds.
Last season, the team averaged 1,548 fans, a significant jump from 1,365 in 2021. The club was at 1,350 in 2019.
Surprenant has been adamant about getting to an average of 1,800 fans per night since 2018. He feels the market can support that, and the club may have already gotten there if not for COVID-19.
Between the venue, gameday experience and baseball, the MoonDogs do it all well.
The club has become one of those summer staples, and it’s just a matter of time before that goal of 1,800 becomes a reality.
