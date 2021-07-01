With things mostly back to normal, you may not find yourself with as much free time as you did last summer.
I know I certainly don’t.
In-person work has returned for some, people are traveling and family gatherings are happening. Heck, it’s already July 1 as those precious summer days seem to fly by.
While your full selection of entertainment options has also returned, it might be worth your time to head to ISG Field before the summer is over to take in a Mankato MoonDogs game.
The non-baseball experience is great as usual, and on the field, the local Northwoods League team is making some serious waves.
“I’ll be the first one to say ... we’re trying to provide an entertainment venue,” team owner Chad Surprenant said. “It’s a heck of a lot more fun when we’re winning. It feels like we’re playing for something. You can tell it in the players, and you can tell it in the fans. Everybody’s got a little extra spring in their step.”
As of this writing, the MoonDogs sit at 20-8 and are currently riding a six-game winning streak. While they are second behind St. Cloud in the Great Plains West Division, their .714 winning percentage ranks second in the 22-team league.
This year’s squad has featured a balanced attack, with Mankato ranking third in both team OPS at .741 and team earned-run average at 3.25.
Bellarmine University’s Matthew Higgins seems to put on an offensive clinic on a nightly basis, as he’s in the midst of one of the more memorable seasons in MoonDogs’ history.
Higgins currently ranks second in the league in both batting average at .404 and OPS at 1.091. He leads the league in extra base hits with 15, including 11 doubles, a triple and three home runs.
After the MoonDogs had to deal with the attendance restrictions that came with the pandemic last summer, fans have flocked back to the ballpark.
Surprenant said the club is averaging about 1,150 fans per night, which he estimates is up from where the club was at through the end of June in 2018 and 2019. Those two years ended up being 1,335 and 1,350 on a nightly basis, respectively.
Last Friday, the MoonDogs hit a season high in attendance at 1,778, a night where Higgins belted a walk-off, two-run homer in a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Mud Puppies.
Traditionally, July and August are the two biggest months for attendance.
“I’ve got hopes that we end up being 1,400-1,500 this year,” Surprenant said. “I think everybody’s tired of 2020 and wants to get out to the ballpark and have some fun.”
Along with the good baseball, the team’s three new shipping container suites that overlook the right-field fence have been a big hit.
With each container hanging over the field of play, and a rooftop above the suite area that’s elevated 20 feet off the ground, you’ll get a unique vantage point that’s hard to find anywhere else.
Another coming attraction is the Northwoods League All-Star game, which will be July 20 at ISG Field, complete with all the usual festivities.
Minnesota Twins legend Tony Oliva will be the keynote speaker at the Northwoods League All-Star Luncheon Banquet at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on July 19.
The Fan Fest and Home Run challenge should also be big hits that same day. Adam Thielen will be in town to throw out the first pitch at the actual game.
It’s understandable to be busy, but from great baseball, to celebrity appearances, it sure seems like ISG Field is the place to be.
Check out a game or take part in the All-Star game festivities this month if you get a chance.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
