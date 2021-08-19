What a summer for the Mankato MoonDogs.
After a pandemic-shortened season with limited, socially distanced crowds in 2020, Mankato’s Northwoods League team came roaring back on and off the field en route to a memorable 2021.
It didn’t always appear to be in the cards.
Throughout most of April, the MoonDogs’ front office was still in pandemic mode, anticipating attendance restrictions and doing all the extra work that goes along with that. The hope was to get at least 25% capacity, but the club certainly wasn’t expecting packed houses to start the season.
“It was like Christmas when we found out we could go full bore,” MoonDogs owner Chad Surprenant said. “That was a huge deal. Just a big weight off our shoulders.”
The good times never quit rolling.
Despite not being able to sell tickets as they normally would in the spring, Surprenant said the MoonDogs still set what he believes is a club record for attendance, with an average of 1,365 fans per game.
It’s certainly the highest average since his group took over in 2018, up from about 1,335 in 2018 and 1,350 in 2019.
The MoonDogs almost certainly benefited from the three new shipping container suites that were added beyond the right-field fence, yet another way for different types of fans to enjoy a night at the ballpark.
“Now you have the addition of a little bit more corporate company, group type setting,” Surprenant said. “We’ve expanded the cross section of the demographic that goes to games, and I just think that’s ultimately a really good thing. ...
“That helps us out with corporate sponsorships, too, because they know that people that patronize them are now at the game.”
The MoonDogs also delivered a great product on the field, finishing the regular season 44-24, and making the Northwoods League playoffs.
The face of the on-field success was Bellarmine University outfielder Matt Higgins, who was named the league’s co-MVP last week. Higgins finished the season with a .339 batting average and a .918 OPS, and was with the club for almost the entire season, including playoffs.
He provided many of the season’s most memorable moments, including a walk-off home run, his batting practice sessions in polo shirts and an epic performance in the Northwoods League Home Run Challenge that was worthy of a Hollywood script.
“That was a fun experience,” Surprenant said of the challenge. “I literally don’t know how you top that in an All-Star event in the Northwoods League.
“What I think Matt brought to the team was kind of a spirit of levity — always a spirit of positivity ... (he) made everyone feel good about being there and that’s contagious.”
The MoonDogs seem destined to continue this upward trajectory.
Surprenant has always maintained that the Mankato market should be able to average 1,800 fans per night, and given ownership’s willingness to invest in the club and ballpark, that seems very attainable.
It was a fun summer at ISG Field, and there should be many more in the years to come.
