So that happened fast.
Early last week, the idea of fall football and volleyball wasn’t even on the radar, as it seemed to have been settled in August.
However, discussion at a Sept. 15 workshop of the Minnesota State High School League board of directors led to Monday’s vote, and here we are.
It’s important to remember that the board’s initial Aug. 4 vote on fall volleyball was 9-9, before a second vote pushed it to the spring. The initial football vote was 12-6 in favor of a spring season, but the point stands ... the board was far from unanimous on these sports back in August.
In fact, the board seemed more united this week, with football passing 15-3 and volleyball passing 14-4.
How did we get here? It’s hard to say, as there could have been several different things that drove this reversal.
There haven’t been major changes when it comes to the pandemic in the last six weeks. But at the same time, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota are all playing both sports.
You can also look to the state high school league survey, in which around 80% of schools supported playing football, while 76% supported playing volleyball.
Maybe the Big Ten’s decision to go forward with football played a role, or the lawsuit claiming the league broke its bylaws with the Aug. 4 decision.
Now that we know the status of football and volleyball, the focus shifts to the winter sports, which are coming quicker than we think.
Will those sports all have the green light for a season?
On almost every level, the fall decision was easier than the winter decision ever could be.
By nature, tennis, cross country and swimming are relatively low-risk. Soccer has contact, football has more contact, but being outside helps. And while volleyball is played indoors, there is at least some degree of natural distancing during competition.
In the winter, the non-skiing sports obviously have to be played indoors, which makes the decision more difficult. The amount of contact in sports like wrestling, hockey and basketball is another layer that will certainly be considered.
Throughout this process it seems the board’s main goal has been to give all athletes some kind of meaningful season. In August, the fourth season seemed like a good option, because two sports seemed to be more high-risk than others.
Could we see a similar delay with certain winter sports?
Anything is possible and the pandemic could change things, but I would bet against it. There could be slight changes or a minor delay, but it’s hard to imagine those winter sports going too deep into the spring.
And now ... the precedent seems to be set.
If football and volleyball can be played, it seems likely the higher-risk winter sports will also be allowed to play.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
