Throughout the offseason, so many wondered which players would be the high-end producers for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team.
The ones who put up the gaudy numbers that lead to national buzz and individual awards.
About two months into the season, the Mavericks certainly have players with impressive numbers. However, the guys who won’t be in the running for individual awards are proving invaluable.
In Sunday’s 4-1 win over Ferris State, things weren’t going great early. The Bulldogs had hit a pipe and crossbar in the game’s first five minutes, and it was clear that they had come to play after losing in convincing fashion the previous night. For awhile, it looked like Ferris might get on the board first, causing MSU to play from behind for the first time in a long time.
Then, the fourth line — Jared Spooner-Brendan Furry-Walker Duehr — got to work.
After some cycling below the goal line from Spooner and Duehr in the group’s second shift of the game, Furry tipped home Wyatt Aamodt’s shot from the point at 5:43, getting the Mavericks on the board, but more importantly, stealing back momentum in a key conference game.
It was a similar story Saturday night against Ferris, as the first 10 minutes of the game were MSU’s worst. But at 12:51, Duehr put MSU on the board first with the help of his two linemates, a heady pinch from Jack McNeely and a great feed from Akito Hirose.
The fourth line was arguably MSU’s best for an entire weekend. Most teams don’t have a fourth line that can do that.
The previous weekend, the third line — Dallas Gerads-Sam Morton-Ryan Sandelin — looked just as good. In a 6-2 win at Lake Superior State on Jan. 16, Morton finished with two goals and an assist, while Gerads had a goal and an assist.
That grouping, which always plays heavy minutes, showed it was fully capable of providing offensive production in a road game against a ranked team.
They aren’t just falling into goals.
At different times during the current six-game winning streak, both lines have had dominant shifts, consistently using size and strength to impose their will on opposing teams.
“Those guys are big kids that can possess a puck, take a puck to the net, play a real heavy game,” Hastings said. “(They’ve) ignited us at times to allow us to put shift after shift after shift together to be able to possess a puck. Those two lines have been very effective for us.”
MSU’s top lines have been great.
The Reggie Lutz-Jake Jaremko-Todd Burgess grouping has carried the team at times, especially early in the season. More recently, the Julian Napravnik-Nathan Smith-Cade Borchardt line has shown it can be downright explosive, featuring the team’s three leading scorers.
Teams with a dominant line or two are always fun. Stats tend to get funneled toward the top lines when teams aren’t as deep, and who doesn’t like big numbers?
However, when the games get bigger and become more physical, what happens if those top lines have an off night?
It means the the third and fourth lines need to step up, which for some teams, could mean a loss is likely.
If the last month is any indication, that’s not the case for MSU.
Not only are the third and fourth lines not a liability — they can be the reason MSU wins.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
