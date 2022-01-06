Take a quick look at the national men’s college hockey polls, and you’ll notice a theme.
They’re very NCHC-heavy at the top.
Five of the top eight teams in both major polls this week — Western Michigan, St. Cloud State, North Dakota, Denver and Minnesota-Duluth — come from that league. In the all-important PairWise rankings, the league currently owns spots 2-5, with the Bulldogs coming in at No. 8.
When you play an NCHC team, especially at the top, you’re going to be in for a battle.
However, there’s also a great opportunity.
The Mavericks had one of those opportunities against UMD last weekend and seized it.
As the fans filed into the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center for Thursday night’s game, there was a different feel.
Sometimes when you have games around the holidays, attendance suffers. Students are on break, family gatherings are happening — it just feels busy.
Despite that, 5,117 fans packed the Event Center. The student section was full, the building was loud, and while there were certainly some Bulldogs fans in the crowd, it wasn’t an overwhelming amount.
The Mavericks’ faithful turned out in hopes of seeing some good hockey, and they got it.
The score was tied 1-1 after 60 minutes, though both teams had plenty of scoring chances in regulation. Each goaltender was fantastic.
It felt like a playoff game rather than a matchup between teams coming off their holiday break.
When Cade Borchardt scored the overtime-winner — pandemonium. I tried to confirm with someone in the press box that it was Brendan Furry who fired the pass that sprang Borchardt just seconds after the goal, but it was no use. The building was just too loud.
Both teams had a shot to win that night, but it went MSU’s way.
In Game 2 Saturday night at Duluth, it wasn’t as even.
The Mavericks got a pair of second-period goals and never let the Bulldogs back into it.
When Duluth made a push in the third, MSU managed the game just as it’s done so many other times with third-period leads.
Strong, responsible play in all three zones, anchored by a goaltender more than ready to cover for any mistakes, which he did almost perfectly all weekend.
Going into the series, MSU already had a nice nonconference resume. A 4-2 record was an extremely impressive mark given the difficulty of the opponents — Massachusetts (No. 9 in PairWise), St. Cloud State (No. 4), Michigan (No. 6) and Providence (No. 17).
A split seemed like the most likely outcome, but MSU wasn’t satisfied with just one win, showing no complacency in Game 2.
MSU coach Mike Hastings admitted to being a bit nervous about the difficulty of the nonconference slate prior to the season.
“Four months ago, this seemed like a really good idea. As it gets closer — you wonder a little bit,” joked Hastings about the nonconference schedule’s difficulty at CCHA media day. “Year in and year out, we as a program have tried to schedule nonconference games in a real aggressive manner. That’s for hopefully having our players being prepared at the end of the year.
“It’s worked for us before ... but when you schedule those games, you’ve got to win some of them.”
With 80% of the nonconference schedule now complete, and MSU at No. 1 in the PairWise, that’s turned out to be a great decision.
Kevin Dudley
