After weeks of hearing about what other teams are doing with their respective rosters, we’ve got some personnel news about the Minnesota State men’s hockey team.
Of the nine seniors on MSU’s 2020-21 roster, defenseman Jack McNeely and winger Reggie Lutz will return for fifth seasons, while Todd Burgess, Walker Duehr, Ryan Edquist, Dallas Gerads, Jake Jaremko, Jared Spooner and Riese Zmolek have already moved on or are planning to move on.
Coach Mike Hastings confirmed that MSU has brought in three transfers: New Hampshire defenseman Benton Maass, Michigan forward Josh Groll and Alaska Anchorage forward Zach Krajnik.
The Mavericks also have six incoming freshmen: Keenan Rancier, goalie, Minot (NAHL); Andrew Miller, goalie, Fargo (USHL); Bennett Zmolek, defenseman, Youngstown (USHL); Steven Bellini, defenseman, Tri-City (USHL); Will Hillman, forward, Youngstown (USHL); and Brenden Olson, forward, Sioux City (USHL).
It’s hard to make judgments based on what a team looks like on paper in May, but it seems safe to say MSU didn’t suffer any unexpected devastating blows.
I expected more than two of the nine seniors to return, especially after not seeing any of them linked to other schools, but many of them are looking to make the jump to professional hockey after getting a fairly representative season.
Having McNeely and Lutz back will be nice, but the losses are significant.
Replacing a defenseman like Zmolek will be hard, on and off the ice, and Burgess, Duehr, Gerads, Jaremko and Spooner were each stalwarts up front. Edquist was a solid backup to starting goaltender Dryden McKay when called upon.
However, it’s no worse than the situation MSU was in last offseason, needing to replace forwards Marc Michaelis, Parker Tuomie and Charlie Gerard, and defensemen Connor Mackey, Ian Scheid and Edwin Hookenson.
Even though many may have expected a bit less turnover, there’s still so much to be excited about.
After having an opportunity to sign with the Winnipeg Jets, Nathan Smith opted to return for his junior season. Smith may have been MSU’s best forward in the NCAA Tournament and will likely center MSU’s top line. Both of his linemates in the tournament run — Julian Napravnik and Cade Borchardt — will also be back.
Sam Morton, Brendan Furry and Ryan Sandelin also played great in the postseason and will be returning up front. Those six, along with Lucas Sowder, give the Mavericks a great core of returning forwards.
It’ll be exciting to see which of the lesser known guys step up next season, as Borchardt and Furry did last year. With five regular forwards leaving, there will certainly be plenty of opportunities.
On defense, McNeely, Akito Hirose, Andy Carroll, Wyatt Aamodt and Jake Livingstone missed only three games combined last season, so MSU certainly won’t be short on experience.
Maass, a graduate transfer, has 120 games in Hockey East on his resume, and Hastings was very happy with what Tony Malinowski did in his opportunities last season.
This MSU defensive core is loaded, and they’ll be playing in front of one the best goaltenders in the country — McKay.
There was speculation that McKay could leave a year early, but he’ll be back to anchor MSU for a fourth consecutive season.
MSU just led the nation in goals allowed per game at 1.64. It doesn’t appear the Mavericks will be any easier to score on in 2021-22.
We’re still about five months away from hockey season, so things could change. It’s been a wild offseason, and the transfer portal is still open.
However, right now, the MSU roster is in great shape, with a nice blend of youth and experience.
It’ll be fun to see this group on the ice in October.
