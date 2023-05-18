There are mixed feelings on the transfer portal.
Some like that it gives athletes the ultimate freedom to pursue what’s in their best interest, while others feel the amount of turnover it’s brought has significantly damaged college sports. There’s another group that thinks the concept is good, but that there needs to be some changes to the current structure.
No matter how you feel about it, the reality is that the portal is a major part of roster-building in college sports as things currently stand. I would guess it remains that way for the foreseeable future.
The portal has already played a major part in the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s offseason. Since former head coach Mike Hastings departed for Wisconsin, four key potential returners — Christian Fitzgerald, David Silye, Simon Tassy and Bennett Zmolek — entered and eventually left via the portal.
Since Luke Strand took the MSU job over five weeks ago, five players — Kaden Bohlsen (Nebraska-Omaha), Brian Carrabes (Boston College), Tyler Haskins (Denver), Jordan Power (Clarkson) and Jordan Steinmetz (St. Lawrence) — have officially joined the Mavericks via the portal. Another transfer is close to joining the program, and he likely won’t be the last player to join via that route this offseason.
Most players, especially forwards, are going to be judged by their past goal and assist totals. None of the four forwards MSU has brought in have big numbers at the collegiate level, but that’s not necessarily very predictive.
Players usually enter because something wasn’t clicking at their previous school in terms of playing time or production, so a lot of past production isn’t to be expected.
Two summers ago, Hastings brought in Josh Groll, Zach Krajnik, Benton Maass and Silye via the portal. That group had a combined 23 career college points at the time.
Maass was a mainstay on the top penalty kill unit in his COVID season with MSU, and Silye blossomed into the CCHA Player of the Year as a junior after only recording three points in 17 games as a freshman at Clarkson.
Groll and Krajnik have each established themselves as reliable players and will be mainstays in the MSU lineup in 2023-24.
Haskins, a sophomore who will be 20 when the season starts, was a big-time producer in the United States Hockey League at 17 and 18. He only played in 13 games with the defending national champions last season, but there’s big potential there over the next three seasons.
Carrabes, a junior, has only two seasons of eligibility remaining, but it’s a similar story with him getting lost in the shuffle at a prolific program. He had a great season for Strand his last year of juniors at Sioux City, and there’s hope he can make a similar impact.
“(Haskins) and Carrabes maybe in the same breath — underutilized for what their skillset is,” Strand said. “I coached against Haskins when he was in Sioux Falls and then in the (USHL) finals at Madison. Familiar with his game, excited for what he brings.”
Bohlsen and Steinmetz may play more bottom-six type roles, but there’s value in that. Groll and Silye made massive contributions in those types of roles their first season at MSU out of the portal.
Power, a senior defenseman, is already a proven top-four player. He’ll be ready to play a big role right away.
The Mavericks likely lost four of their top-10 returning players in the group that transferred. That hurts, but the group of transfers that’s coming in should help ease the sting.
There will be a lot of opportunity for those players right away.
What they do with it will play a significant role in MSU’s 2023-24 success.
