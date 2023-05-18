Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue Earth Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le Sueur Counties. Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Hennepin and Scott Counties. .Swollen rivers continue due to rainfall over the weekend and last week, with the gradual procession of flow down the Minnesota towards the Mississippi River ongoing. We could end up with a few more points in flood stage over the next few days, mainly downstream from where the precipitation actually fell, and will be the main concern for the forecast aside from the points already in flood stage. Some light rainfall arrives tomorrow, but should not impact ongoing flooding based on the amount and spread. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Mankato. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, HWY 99 east of St Peter closed (estimated level for spring floods) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 23.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 PM CDT Wednesday was 24.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.6 feet on 06/26/1984. &&