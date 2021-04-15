What a ride.
A year ago at this time, the wound from MSU’s cancelled season was still fresh. The sports world was totally shuttered, and the idea of playing hockey seemed far-fetched.
A year later, it’s a Frozen Four loss that’s causing the disappointment.
That’s a much better thing to be disappointed about.
While it didn’t end the way many had hoped, the 2020-21 season won’t soon be forgotten. No matter how much success MSU has going forward, this will always be the group that delivered that first NCAA Tournament victory.
It was the group that finally silenced the doubters and brought MSU into the national limelight.
Reminiscing is fun, but in reality, there’s not much time for it. Playing into April means a shorter offseason, and teams that finished earlier already have a head start.
Due to the NCAA’s decision to give all fall and winter athletes a free year of eligibility, the transfer portal has been extremely busy to this point.
Many seniors have graduated, so sitting a year isn’t part of the equation for them. With reports coming out this week that the NCAA Division I Council has completely done away with the concept of transfers sitting a year, activity could increase even more, depending on when that policy is implemented.
The result of all of this is basically free agency, which makes roster construction much more difficult.
MSU has already had defenseman Colby Bukes and forward Chris Van Os-Shaw enter the portal, with Bukes reportedly heading to Merrimack.
When it comes to MSU’s nine seniors, we know Walker Duehr has signed a professional contract with the Calgary Flames, but that’s all so far.
It seems likely MSU will return some players from that group, but anything is possible given the wide-open nature of the offseason.
That means we don’t know much about what MSU’s roster will look like next season. It could look very familiar, but could also be very different.
Whatever happens, this season showed us that MSU coach Mike Hastings and his staff are more than capable of dealing with key departures.
The Mavericks lost nearly 50% of their goal scoring from last season and were simply able to reload. Returning players stepped seamlessly into bigger roles, while others like Cade Borchardt and Brendan Furry came out of nowhere.
It’s going to be a stressful next few weeks in terms of the roster. Whether it’s a lot of movement and activity or very little, the waiting won’t be easy.
Just remember, there was reason to worry about turnover last season, as well.
We all know how that turned out.
