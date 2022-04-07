BOSTON — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team (37-5) will play Minnesota (26-12) in the national semifinals of the NCAA Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at TD Garden.
The winner will advance to play Michigan or Denver in the national championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday’s game will be televised on ESPNU and can be heard on KTOE-AM 1420. Saturday’s game can be seen on ESPN2. Local watch parties are planned at Buffalo Wild Wings and Pub 500 in Mankato.
Here are my three keys to an MSU victory:
1. Keep away: The Mavericks have played a lot of good teams this season, but the Gophers are likely the most offensively explosive opponent to date.
Minnesota ranks fourth in the country at 3.61 goals per game, and will look to open things up a bit.
The Mavericks can win a 5-4 game, but that’s not their preferred script. MSU will be better served trying to play below the dots and along the walls. The same will be true if they advance to Saturday.
“We’re a better team when we have it than when we don’t,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “Our starts have probably been the biggest positive when we’ve played in games like this.”
MSU doesn’t need to play fast to score, and playing the heavy, puck possession game will keep the Gophers from doing what they do best.
2. Star power: Depth carried the day at the regional in Albany, but the four highest scoring teams in the country are at the Frozen Four.
MSU's top line of Julian Napravnik-Nathan Smith-Cade Borchardt may be leaned upon a bit more, especially if it does end up being a higher-scoring affair.
Smith scored the lone goal in the regional final against Notre Dame, but that trio had no points against Harvard.
I’m expecting one or two of those three to make a major impact against Minnesota.
3. Been there, done that: MSU has played with a swagger the entire second half.
Getting back to this game has been the goal since a heartbreaking exit in the Frozen Four last season, and the Mavericks have done everything right along the way.
They’ve looked like a team that expects to be here.
Many of these players have been on this stage before, and the leadership group and coaching staff will have the guys who haven’t ready to go. The Mavericks are the most experienced team in Boston, and they’ll draw upon that, especially when adversity inevitably comes.
Experience and confidence are big on a stage like this, and MSU has plenty of both.
