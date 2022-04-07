Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy. Periods of rain and snow this morning will become snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.