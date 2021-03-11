When John Harrington became the head coach of the Minnesota State women’s hockey program in 2015, he had his work cut out for him.
The task: make a team coming off a 3-32-1 season competitive in the best league in college hockey.
Six years later, the Mavericks still aren’t quite where Harrington hopes they can be, but with another season in the books, positive steps have been taken.
MSU, which finished the season at 7-12-2, improved its winning percentage for a third consecutive year, going from .250% last year to .375% this season.
That’s the highest its been since 2007-08, and it came in a season where the Mavericks played their entire schedule in the WCHA.
Of MSU’s 12 losses, six came by just one goal, including a pair of one-goal losses to No. 2 Wisconsin, the WCHA regular-season and tournament champion this season.
Harrington knows this season was more than just a building block, as he clearly has the program in a place where it can compete with the best teams in the nation.
Now, the goal is to turn some more of the one-goal losses into wins.
“They weren’t victories, but being there and playing against good teams ... when you look back, it was disappointing at the time, what the result was,” Harrington said. “But when you just kind of evaluate everything ... we have a different team than we’ve had in previous years.
“That’s the exciting part about it. That we see that. That we’re getting closer.”
There’s no better example of that progress than freshman Jamie Nelson, who was named the WCHA’s Rookie of the Year last week.
Nelson led the Mavericks with 15 points and was the first player in program history to win the award.
“Not only does she have a great physical skill level, she thinks the game so well,” Harrington said. “She has that ability to read plays and play in combination with people.”
Nelson’s individual award is certainly a highlight, but MSU’s improvements on special teams may have been the most encouraging thing that happened this season.
The Mavericks’ power play finished the season at 16.4%, which ranked second in the WCHA, while the penalty kill was also second in the league at 89.6%.
Both those numbers were greatly improved from a year ago, and Harrington hopes these improvements will be a precursor to more 5-on-5 success, especially in the offensive end.
Coming into the season, scoring more goals was a top priority, and it didn’t happen. MSU averaged 1.9 goals per game this season, just as it did last year.
But that doesn’t mean the offense didn’t improve.
The improved puck movement and awareness that led to the power-play gains was visible in all facets of the game.
Now, it’s just a matter of finishing more often.
“You’ve got to develop a confidence in the ability to score. It’s hard to score goals,” Harrington said. “Our possession time with the puck, that helped us play better defense, and it also helped us create more offensive opportunities.
“That ability to finish ... we had some people who did some good things for us. We had some others that I think we’re looking forward to them picking up their offensive ability going into next year.”
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
