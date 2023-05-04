The Minnesota State women’s hockey team had several breakout players in 2022-23.
As a junior, Madison Mashuga established herself as a top-six forward, finishing third on the team with 22 points (10-12—22). Alexis Paddington had a great sophomore season (9-11—20), and Taylor Otremba (8-12—20) was one of the WCHA’s top freshmen.
Jamie Nelson led the team in scoring (5-22—27) after missing most of the 2021-22 season with a knee injury.
Those four will highlight a large group of key returners for the Mavericks, in what could be the deepest roster in coach John Harrington’s tenure.
“All those players developed their game a little bit and got a little bit better,” Harrington said. “That’s what’s going to be important this coming year, is that everybody does that and chips in ... if somebody establishes themself as a breakout player, that’s great, we’ll take that.
“I think we look at it too, that we can try to get things done by committee and be stronger as a group than we are as individuals. That’s what we did this past year, and I’m confident we can do that this next year with the group we have.”
It’s not all good news for the Mavericks.
Fifth-year senior and three-year captain Anna Wilgren transferred to Wisconsin. Kelsey King, who led MSU with 14 goals last season, has transferred to Ohio State, and goaltender Calla Frank is currently in the portal.
Losing Wilgren stings, but she’s only played in two games over the last two seasons due to injury and her U.S. national team duties. Frank also has a strong track record, but missed all of last season while recovering from a hip injury. Each would’ve had a big role, but the team is used to playing without them.
Claire Butorac and Brooke Bryant finished second and sixth, respectively, in scoring last season and are out of eligibility. Other than that, it’s a large cast of returners, even beyond those top four returning scorers.
The D-corps will be led by Charlotte Akervik, who will return for a fifth season. Akervik led MSU at +4 and with 65 blocked shots last season. She was an alternate captain and will likely be part of the leadership group again.
“She’s such a solid player, not only skill-wise, but a great leader for us,” Harrington said. “Excited to have her back. She’s a good captain and somebody who can get everyone’s attention in the right way.”
Kennedy Bobyck, Sydney Langseth and Whitney Tuttle are other key returning forwards.
Akervik will be joined by four other defenders who each played in 36 games last season — Shelbi Guttormson, Lilie Ramirez, Kianna Roeske and Jayden Seifert.
The rotation of Lauren Barbro and Alexa Berg in goal worked great last season, and Barbro figures to see a lot of playing time again in 2022-23.
The Mavericks have a six-player freshmen class — Lauren Zawoyski, forward (Edina); Ava Guillemette, forward (Prior Lake); Kamryn Van Batavia, forward (Luverne); Jenessa Gazdik, defender (Gentry Academy); JuliAnna Gazdik, defender (Gentry Academy) and Hailey Hansen, goalie (Blaine).
Harrington also announced this week that Mackenzie Bourgerie (St. Cloud State), Suzette Faucher (Franklin Pierce) and Claire Vekich (Bemidji State) will transfer to the program.
The WCHA remains a gauntlet, but the Mavericks have a roster poised to compete each night.
“I really feel we have depth of good hockey players on our team,” Harrington said. “We have players that play for each other ... they understand that other people in the room are counting on them to play well. That’s what I like most about our group.”
