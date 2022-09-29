Adversity and bad luck just seemed to find the Minnesota State women’s hockey team last season.
Captain Anna Wilgren was invited to centralize with the United States national team, a great opportunity that came with hopes of making the Olympic team. However, the Mavericks lost their best player in September before playing a game.
Then, 2020-21 WCHA Rookie of the Year Jamie Nelson went down with a season-ending knee injury in the second game of the season.
By the end of November, the Mavericks were out of scholarship goalies due to injury. Coach John Harrington was forced to turn to the student body for help, bringing in former Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato standout Avery Stilwell to play in real games.
MSU ended up using five goalies last season.
Through it all, the Mavericks persevered.
MSU played its best hockey at the end, eventually falling to Minnesota Duluth in a best-of-three WCHA quarterfinals series. All three games were one-goal affairs, with the Mavericks dropping the final game 3-2 in overtime.
Seven months later, a different team is ready to start a new season, but some familiar faces are back.
Wilgren has two years of eligibility remaining, and will anchor the D-core. It’s hard to overstate the impact she’ll make — offensively and defensively — though we may have gotten a glimpse of it when she scored twice in MSU’s exhibition Friday.
Nelson has recovered from her knee injury, though Harrington said she’s likely to miss this weekend’s season-opening series against Ohio State due to a different injury. Harrington indicated that he doesn’t expect a lengthy absence.
Having those two back in the lineup will provide an instant boost for the Mavericks.
The loss of leading scorer Brittyn Fleming hurts, but for the most part, MSU is loaded with returners.
The goaltending situation is still a bit in flux, as Harrington expects starter Calla Frank to take a medical redshirt this season. However, Lauren Barbro, Emerald Kelley and Alexa Berg each played a period in the exhibition and they all enter the season healthy.
When the WCHA preseason poll came out earlier in the month, it was no surprise to see the Mavericks in fifth. The top four teams — Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth — are each ranked in the top five in the USCHO.com poll.
However, with 25 points, MSU was closer to fourth-place Duluth (35) than it was sixth-place Bemidji State (16).
The league’s coaches know what the Mavericks went through last season, and saw them play great at the end in spite of it.
Nationally, the Mavericks are also firmly on the radar, as they’ve received votes in each of USCHO’s polls.
A top-four finish in the league will be extremely difficult, but MSU doesn’t need to do that to have a successful season.
If the Mavericks have better luck and less weirdness this winter, they’re going to continue narrowing the gap on those top teams.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.