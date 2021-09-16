One of the Minnesota State women’s hockey team’s goals last season was to score more goals.
Coach John Harrington figured his team was set to take a step forward, but just how big that step would be would likely come down to how often MSU put the puck in the net.
The big jump in raw offensive production didn’t happen. The Mavericks averaged 1.90 goals per game in the shortened season after averaging 1.92 in 2019-20.
However, the team did take that next step.
MSU, which finished last season at 7-12-2, improved its winning percentage for a third consecutive year, going from .250% in 2019-20 to .375%. The Mavericks were able to make that improvement despite playing all their games in the extremely difficult WCHA, and six of the 12 losses came by just one goal.
And that was without much scoring.
A massive jump is possible this winter if the goals come, and there’s reason to believe they could.
The MSU power play finished at 16.4% in 2020-21, which ranked second in the WCHA.
That’s a big deal.
The puck-movement skills and creativity required to have a good power play were present last year, and with almost the same team returning this season, there’s optimism those skills should translate to more five-on-five goals.
Harrington doesn’t want his forwards to press, but he wants them to play with a scorer’s mentality.
“Developing that confidence and that ability to deliver, not just at general times during games but at key situations in games ... that’s really important for the success of your team,” Harrington said during the WCHA’s media day Wednesday.
The Mavericks’ top four scorers last season — Jamie Nelson, Kelsey King, Brittyn Fleming and Sydney Langseth — all return.
In total, eight of the Mavericks nine top-scoring forwards from last season are back, with many of them being third-, fourth- or fifth-year players.
However, the most exciting of the returning forwards could be a pair of sophomores — Nelson and Langseth.
The two made a massive impact almost immediately last year, quickly earning the trust of Harrington and working their way to the top line.
Nelson ended up leading the Mavericks in points and was named the WCHA’s Rookie of the Year.
Speaking Wednesday, Nelson said she feels the offense is in a good place and that it needs to come throughout the lineup.
“I think we have a solid three, four lines that we can rely on, and I think that’s going to be important,” she said. “We need to keep up with pace throughout the games, and we can’t do that rolling two lines. We need all four lines to contribute.”
In the WCHA’s preseason poll, the Mavericks were ranked fifth, an acknowledgment of the strides the program has taken under Harrington.
Cracking the top four in the league is going to be extremely tough. In the final USCHO.com poll last year, Wisconsin, Minnesota-Duluth, Minnesota and Ohio State were all in the top six, and there’s a good chance they’ll start this season in a cluster at the top.
Five of MSU’s six one-goal losses last season came against those four teams, so the Mavericks proved they can play with the country’s best.
With a few more goals, some of those one-goal losses could become wins.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
