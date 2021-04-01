Has it sunk in yet?
A week ago at this time, even the sentiment from the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s biggest fans seemed to be cautiously optimistic. Nationally, it was simply the old “what have you done in the tournament” line.
Fast forward seven days, and the talk isn’t about winning a game.
It’s about winning a national championship.
Prior to the West Regional at Loveland, Colorado, it was hard to get anyone at MSU to talk about the program’s 0-6 record in the national tournament, which is fair. Focusing on it wasn’t going to be the reason MSU won or lost, and people like me were already talking about it enough.
Instead of talking big, the Mavericks played big — figuratively and literally — something that shouldn’t have surprised us given what we saw in the regular season.
As I’ve learned more about the college hockey world in my first year covering it, it's clear the post-realignment WCHA hasn’t been viewed favorably, especially when being compared to the Big Ten and NCHC.
So we sat and watched the Mavericks spend the better part of four months dominating WCHA opponents, all while subconsciously acting as if these victories came with an asterisk.
After all, “we don’t have nonconference play. How are we supposed to know how good these teams really are?”
I came to learn that was code for “just assume the NCHC and Big Ten are better because that’s the way it’s always been.”
We’ll never learn as much about these teams as we think we can based on the results of a single-elimination tournament, but it seems safe to say that was a bad assumption. Especially given how big the perceived gap seemed to be.
Wisconsin got a No. 1 seed over MSU because of that assumption, and proceeded to get easily disposed of by Bemidji State, the team that finished fourth in the WCHA.
A day later, the Mavericks dominated Minnesota from start to finish, a result many, including myself, were surprised by.
Turns out, we all drank the Kool-Aid.
In the game against the Gophers, MSU was able to get off to a good start, and after that, we watched the same movie we watched all winter.
The Mavericks used their size and strength to possess the puck, which fuels the defense. It’s hard to score a puck you don’t have, and whenever the Gophers did get chances, Dryden McKay was Dryden McKay.
Getting the monkey off their back in Saturday’s win over Quinnipiac was huge. These are humans, and while they tried not to focus on it, 0-6 was certainly in the back of their minds. How could it not be?
However, too much time was spent talking about the past and assuming MSU’s fantastic regular season didn’t mean as much because there wasn’t nonconference play.
For five periods and an overtime, the Mavericks played the same style that allowed them to win a fourth straight MacNaughton Cup.
They’ve been fantastic when playing from ahead all season, and when they got up on the Gophers, they were able to impose their will just as they’d done so many times before.
If the Mavericks establish their “ground game” early, they’re going to be an extremely tough out in Pittsburgh.
No matter what league the team they play comes from.
