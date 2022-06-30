July is almost here, and with that, comes the end of the NBA and NHL playoffs.
Both tournaments can be a bit monotonous at the beginning due to the number of teams and rounds involved, but at their pinnacle, the action can be must-see entertainment in a good year.
The NBA Finals pitted the veteran Golden State Warriors against the upstart Boston Celtics.
The Warriors were favored, but many thought the Celtics would prove to be a difficult matchup given their feisty, defense-first style.
Game 1 was a roller coaster, with Golden State getting an early lead, only to see Boston come storming back. The Celtics ended up stealing a 120-108 victory on the road after outscoring the Warriors 40-16 in the fourth quarter.
It seemed like Golden State was in deep trouble after dropping Game 3 and falling behind 2-1, but experience ended up winning out, as they won the next three to take the series in six games.
Stephen Curry finally got that elusive NBA Finals MVP at 34, firmly establishing himself as one of the best players of all time. After struggling to be the face of the franchise in Minnesota, Andrew Wiggins shined in a complementary role in Golden State — especially in the biggest moments.
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have a lot more accomplishments on their respective resumes, but Wiggins was clearly Golden State’s second-most important player in the series.
It may have turned out differently if not for his strong defensive performances against Boston’s Jayson Tatum.
With four championships in eight years, Golden State has almost certainly established a “dynasty.”
In the Stanley Cup, the Tampa Bay Lightning had a chance to do the same with a third straight championship.
The high-powered Colorado Avalanche seemed like an unstoppable force in their dominant run through the Western Conference playoffs, but like the Celtics, they didn’t have a championship-tested core.
Each team had one lopsided win, but the other four games were one-goal affairs, with two of them going to overtime. Colorado won three of those one-goal games, including an elimination game on the road in Game 6.
Tampa Bay’s core should remain relatively intact, and it would be no surprise to see them win the Eastern Conference a fourth straight season in 2022-23. There’s still time for them to establish that dynasty, but Colorado also isn’t going anywhere.
The best teams generally don’t make it to the end due to the random nature of hockey, but it really felt like that happened this year.
The result was a fantastic series.
Before you know it, it’ll be fall and the NHL and NBA regular seasons will be starting up again.
The Wild and Timberwolves were each eliminated in the first round of their respective postseasons this year, but both teams figure to be strong again next season.
Maybe one of those two will make a deep run, but if not, the June product in both leagues is always strong.
It was stellar this year, with the perfect balance of old and new.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.