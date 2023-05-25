Another week, another piece of significant news in this marathon of an offseason for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team.
It’s almost Memorial Day and it just keeps coming.
New MSU coach Luke Strand added a major piece to his coaching staff Monday, announcing that Troy Ward would be the team’s next associate head coach. Todd Knott previously filled that role before following former head coach Mike Hastings to Wisconsin last month.
We also got the news last week that assistant coach Paul Kirtland was leaving MSU to become an assistant at Ohio State. Strand spoke highly of Kirtland, the lone holdover from the last staff, since taking the MSU job last month. There seemed to be real mutual interest in a continued partnership, but Kirtland found a fantastic opportunity at his alma mater. He did great work to bring stability to the program during a turbulent time after Hastings and Knott left. There’s still a strong foundation in place going into 2023-24, and Kirtland deserves credit for that.
As for Ward ... what a resume.
Strand is very well connected in the hockey world, so it seemed likely his top assistant would be a noteworthy hire.
Ward, 60, is certainly that, as he’s done seemingly just about everything you can do as a hockey coach.
He started his career as an assistant at his alma mater at UW-Eau Claire in 1985 and climbed the ladder from there.
Ward was an assistant at Denver from 1990-93 and Wisconsin from 2002-05, so he’s spent time at two of college hockey’s premier programs.
He’s also worked three stints in the United States Hockey League as a head coach and general manager with Dubuque (1993-95), Madison (2015-16) and Sioux City (2022-23). The USHL is the most critical recruiting ground for the Mavericks. With the experience and connections Strand and Ward have in that league, MSU should be extremely competitive in those battles.
Ward has also been behind an NHL bench, as he was an assistant for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 1997-2000. He coached Jarmoir Jagr, Ron Francis and three playoff teams during those years.
More recently, Ward was also an amateur scout with the Vancouver Canucks from 2019-2022, so he’s been evaluating players for an NHL team. He’ll now do it for the Mavericks.
The lifeblood of any college program is recruiting.
What happens from a development standpoint once a player gets to campus is important, but that becomes a lot easier if you’re consistently bringing in talented, high-character players.
Head coaches are an important part of the recruiting process, and Strand still has to hire another assistant.
However, as associate head coach, Ward will be a massive part of bringing those types of players to Mankato.
He’ll be on the road (more than Strand) constantly looking for the next Maverick.
Given his resume, it seems likely he’ll land a lot of good ones.
