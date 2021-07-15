After rampant speculation all spring and summer, college athletes finally got the news they were hoping for.
As of July 1, they are now permitted to profit off their name, image and likeness.
The idea of paying college athletes for playing has been a hot topic for years, but when it comes to profiting off NIL, it seems like most agree this change was long overdue.
For Division I athletes competing at large schools in major markets and conferences, the endorsement deals have the potential to be lucrative, possibly even life-changing.
However, while those athletes always seem to be at the center of these discussions, there aren’t very many of them in reality.
Most college athletes won’t have massive endorsement deals, but for those at schools like Minnesota State, that was never the point.
In high school, Minnesota State basketball player Noah Hart ran his own business, a t-shirt company and brand that he grew from the ground up because it was something he was passionate about and enjoyed.
He was profiting, but he wasn’t getting rich.
When Hart signed with MSU, he had to shutter operations, as it would have been an NCAA violation.
Hart, an Iowa native, was able to use his basketball connections in the state to grow his brand, and he spoke of the invaluable life lessons he learned in the process.
He had to make tough decisions, see that merchandise was shipped properly, deal with unhappy customers and all the other things that go along with running a business.
It’s easy to see why there’s some degree of concern, especially when it comes to the idea of prospective student athletes profiting off their NIL.
Pay-for-play is still very much against the rules, but the scenario of a booster with a business giving a high-school senior a lucrative amount of money to make a few social media posts as part of an “endorsement” deal will likely play out, especially at the big schools.
But we already knew there was cheating going on, so in some ways, this might actually level the playing field.
College athletes that aren’t in major markets don’t usually have massive brands, but they do have connections that can make it easier to do something like Hart did.
They also may have a knack for being creative with their social media, or there could be a local business that wants to market through a certain athlete or program.
The vast majority of athletes aren’t on full-ride scholarships, and the daily grind can be daunting. They routinely put 20 hours per week into their respective sports, as that’s simply what you need to do to compete at the college level.
Some of them work jobs to get extra funds, but as a former Division lll athlete who had about 10-15 hours per week into a sport year-round and also worked 10-15 hours per week, I can assure you it’s extremely difficult.
If the athletes can get creative to have a little extra money in their pockets, that seems like a really good thing.
