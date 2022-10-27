It was bound to happen eventually.
The Minnesota State men’s hockey team was swept for the first time since Dec. 14-15, 2018, last weekend at St. Cloud.
It was also the first time the Mavericks had lost consecutive games since December, 2019.
That’s a staggering run. So now what?
First, what went wrong.
The Mavericks were a little loose with the puck at times, and it resulted in some easy offense for St. Cloud State. When MSU made mistakes, the Huskies did an excellent job of capitalizing.
“The teams that we’re playing night in and night out, you can’t create their offense,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said after the game Saturday. “I thought we created a lot of their offense by poor puck management, and then credit to them for pressure.”
At his weekly media availability Wednesday, Hastings said he’s hoping to get some of his top forwards going this weekend against Bowling Green.
Brendan Furry has no goals and two assists through six games.
Furry was the CCHA preseason Player of the Year, and by all accounts, had a great summer. He appears to be in fantastic shape and is very serious about playing professional hockey at the highest level.
He’s also delivered in countless big moments over the last two seasons. When players above him on the depth chart were struggling in the 2021 West Regional, Furry was one of the guys that carried the Mavericks to their first NCAA Tournament victory and Frozen Four.
A perfect saucer pass to set up Cade Borchardt’s overtime winner against Minnesota Duluth last season, and a snipe of a goal against Harvard in last year’s NCAA Tournament also stand out as massive plays in big games.
Furry showed he was a complete player in all situations last season on a nightly basis. Have a lot of confidence that he’ll make good on what the CCHA coaches thought of him preseason.
The points also haven’t come in bunches for Lucas Sowder, Borchardt or Ryan Sandelin. Again, no reason to think that won’t change. It’s hard to put up huge point totals against the best teams in Division I.
The Mavericks didn’t play bad last weekend. They had stretches of great play, and could’ve easily won both games, especially Saturday.
However, it’s really hard to beat a team as good as St. Cloud on the road, and there were a few lapses. Two one-goal losses ended up being the result.
This doesn’t lower expectations. Everything is still ahead of the Mavericks.
MSU was 4-2 coming out of its six-game nonconference gauntlet to start last season. This year, they’re 3-3.
A CCHA title is still the goal, and I have every confidence they’ll achieve that.
Convincingly.
Anything can happen when we get to the single-elimination portion of the schedule. The tight nature of the games in St. Cloud illustrated that perfectly, and those experiences will undoubtedly be leaned upon in March.
The Mavericks haven’t faced a lot of adversity in terms of losing streaks in recent years because they’ve been really good.
They’re still really good, and I’m betting they’ll handle the adversity of getting swept as you’d expect a good team to handle it.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
