For the most part, Richard Pitino’s first seven seasons as coach of the Minnesota men’s basketball team haven’t gone as well as hoped.
There have been high points. Two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a win at the Big Dance two seasons ago was nice, but a 48-82 record in Big Ten play loomed large for someone who’s become one of the state’s more controversial sports figures.
Coming into this season, the outlook wasn’t exactly great. The Big Ten was going to be extremely tough, as it always is, and the team was dealing with the early departure of Daniel Oturu, who was clearly the team’s best player a year ago.
The Gophers were picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten’s preseason media poll, a result that would be certain to give Pitino’s haters more fuel if it came to fruition.
It’s early, but it doesn’t appear they’re going to get that fuel. Pitino has built a really nice club, and he’s done it the modern way.
Via the transfer.
Twenty years ago, the idea of building a team around transfers would have been ridiculous, mainly because they almost always had to sit out a year. There’s also been a stigma that transfers can be difficult to handle, as the “he must be transferring for a reason” narrative has always been around.
Because the NCAA has gotten less strict about making players sit, transfers in college basketball have become like free agents, making it an important avenue to consider in roster construction.
The Gophers are 9-1 and have looked fantastic in their last two conference games — both wins over ranked teams in Iowa and Michigan State.
Four of the five starters in those two games for the Gophers were transfers, and three of them weren’t on the team a year ago.
After Oturu left, the question of who would replace him at center loomed large. Enter Liam Robbins, a transfer from Drake, who was granted an NCAA waiver to play immediately. When he hasn’t been in foul trouble, Robbins has proved to be invaluable on both ends of the court, possibly even better than Oturu on defense.
Austin native Both Gach, a transfer from Utah, was also given a waiver to play right away. Gach has quickly established himself as a strong perimeter defender, and may get to the basket better than anyone on the team.
At power forward, Brandon Johnson, a graduate transfer from Western Michigan, has earned playing time over the likes of Eric Curry and Isaiah Ihnen. Johnson hit eight 3s in the win over Iowa and appears poised to be a key player.
Marcus Carr isn’t a newcomer, but he was also brought in as a transfer from Pittsburgh. After an up-and-down season last year, Carr is one of the best players in the conference, scoring from all three levels consistently.
If you’re still skeptical, that’s probably for the best. It’s very possible a losing streak could come, causing the Gophers to slip into the dregs of the Big Ten standings.
However, it’s also possible this pieced-together group is Pitino’s best team yet.
They aren’t a group of five-star recruits, but they sure are fun to watch and more importantly ... they’re winning.
Pitino deserves credit if this continues.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
