BOSTON — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team (38-5-0) will play Denver (30-9-1) in the national championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at TD Garden.
The game will be televised on ESPN2 and can be heard on KTOE-AM 1420. Local watch parties are planned at Buffalo Wild Wings and Pub 500 in Mankato.
Here are my three keys to an MSU victory:
1. Slowing down Denver: Minnesota had a level of offensive skill and fire power MSU likely hadn’t seen this season, and the Mavericks handled it with poise.
Denver is even more explosive.
The Pioneers lead the country with 4.25 goals per game and might be the fastest team in Division I.
“Their ability from their back end to get the puck from their stick up to their forwards and then getting up and supporting it (stands out),” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “I just think they’ve got a certain swagger about them when they’ve got a puck.”
The Mavericks were responsible but for one mistake Thursday. It’ll take a similar effort defensively Saturday.
Denver’s Bobby Brink (14-43—57), Carter Savoie (23-22—45) and Cole Guttman (19-26—45) are three of the best forwards in the country.
2. Depth battle: There are 21 players between the Mavericks and Pioneers with at least 20 points — 11 for MSU and 10 for Denver.
That’s a lot.
Denver will be comfortable using their bottom six, just like MSU.
The third and fourth lines carried the Mavericks in the semifinal, and they’ll need another strong game from those guys Saturday.
At this point, there’s no reason not to expect that.
3. The MSU power play: Neither the Mavericks or Pioneers took a penalty in their respective semifinals, so maybe this won’t matter.
But the Denver penalty kill can be had, and MSU’s power play has been red hot in the playoffs, though it’s only gotten one chance in the last two games. In the five games prior, the Mavericks scored eight goals with the man-advantage.
The Pioneers are tied for 36th in the country on the penalty kill at 78.85%, while the MSU power play ranks second nationally at 26.99%.
The top unit of Julian Napravnik-Nathan Smith-Cade Borchardt-Reggie Lutz-Akito Hirose will have a good chance to convert if they get a few looks.
