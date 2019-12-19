The holiday season is upon us, and prep hockey is well underway.
While many of the local college teams are at the beginning of an extended break, the high school teams will have only a short time off at the beginning of next week before starting the second half of their seasons.
It seems like a good time to take stock of what’s happened so far and to look ahead at the next two months.
The rivalry between the Mankato East and West girls is a good place to start.
East (3-8) won an epic section championship between the two teams a year ago, and they could be on a collision course for a rematch this season. West (6-5) beat East 4-2 back in November.
The Scarlets feature a dominant first line that’s anchored by Molly Grundhoffer (15 goals, 5 assists, 20 points) and Sunshine Langworthy (3-10—13). Grundhoffer’s 15 goals rank 16th in the state.
Another notable result was West’s 2-1 loss to Marshall last week. The Tigers are a top contender to come out of 3A along with the Cougars and Scarlets.
For East, Sydney Kanstrup (10-3—13) leads the way. Kaylee Eykyn (7-3—10) is also having a strong season. After a 3-0 start, East is currently on an eight-game losing streak. They play Marshall Saturday, which should provide further perspective on the state of the section race.
On the boys side, East (3-3-1) is pushing to make it back to the state tournament after not making it a year ago.
Layten Liffrig (6-11—17) is on his was to another good season, while Matthew Salzle (6-8—14) has also impressed.
East plays Section 1A rival Minnesota River Saturday. The Bulldogs are coming off their first trip to the state tournament in program history last year, and have won four straight games after a slow start. Logan Throldahl (7-6—13) is Minnesota River’s leading scorer.
West (3-4) has already beaten Minnesota River this year, and will also look to contend in Section 1A. Wyant Fowlds (4-6—10) leads the Scarlets in scoring. East and West still have to play each other twice, and those matchups should give a good preview of a potential section matchup.
Elsewhere in the area, the Minnesota River girls (8-5) are off to a good start and may contend in Section 2A. Keely Olness (14-12—26), and Nicole McCabe (14-9—23) have each had impressive seasons.
The New Ulm boys (5-2) are also a team to watch. They’re coming off a trip to state last season, and have made it to St. Paul five times this decade. There are plenty of returners from last season’s team including Braxten Hoffmann (5-5—10) and Nolan Drill (2-7—9). Glavine Schugel is also back after scoring a team-leading 46 points last season. He already has five points in three games this year.
If you’re looking to go to a sporting event in the new year, keep high school hockey in mind. There are plenty of area teams to get excited about, and it’s likely a few of them could finish their seasons at Xcel Energy Center.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.