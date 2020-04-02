As we go longer and longer without fresh live, sports, the urge to think about the past just seems natural.
While watching replays and reading stories of former glory, I got to thinking: Which Minnesota sports teams do I remember best.
I was born in 1995, so my perspective is limited, but even in the past two decades, there have been some memorable groups and runs.
Here are a few that stand out to me.
2003-04 Timberwolves: I was only 8, so it’s a little foggy. There is so much criticism leveled at this franchise ... let’s acknowledge the greatness of this group.
Kevin Garnett was the league MVP that year, and he finally had help after Kevin McHale acquired Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell. Wally Szczerbiak and Fred Hoiberg were the bench players this franchise has lacked for years, and Trenton Hassell was a darn good perimeter defender.
After having the best record in the Western Conference at 58-24, this team went on a really fun playoff run, in which it ousted both the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.
It ended in the Western Conference finals when they lost to the Los Angles Lakers in six games, but who cares? That group went blow for blow with a team that had prime Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.
2006 Twins: Following a 9-15 April, it didn’t seem like this team was going to make a lot of noise. The previous season had seen a streak of three straight division championships come to an end, and what about the those two kids, Mauer and Morneau? Were they ever going live up to all that hype?
The M&M boys delivered one of the most memorable summers in Twins history, with Mauer batting .452 in June and Morneau carrying the team in July with a .410 batting average. When the dust settled, Morneau was the MVP, Mauer was the batting champion, and Johan Santana had won his second career Cy Young Award.
Francisco Liriano was dynamite for three months prior to season-ending Tommy John surgery, and Joe Nathan finished fifth in the Cy Young voting after delivering a 1.58 ERA.
This group went 86-51 over the final five months of the season en route to the AL Central crown. There was so much star power and swagger, it just felt like they were going to do something special in the playoffs, even without Liriano.
If you would have told me Mauer and Morneau were going to get swept by the Oakland A’s in the ALDS that year, I would have scoffed. If you had told me prior to that series that they were never going to win a playoff game on the same field together, I would have called you crazy.
And, of course, they never did.
2009 Vikings: While there have been plenty of crushing moments over the past two decades, the 2010 NFC Championship game is no doubt the toughest to swallow.
The Vikings outgained the Saints 475-257 that night but still came up short in an all-time classic. Pick your moment; 12 players in the huddle, Adrian Peterson’s goal-line fumble prior to halftime, the old gunslinger firing one across his body in the final minute. It’s all a nightmare for Vikings fans.
To make matters worse, the game was eventually decided by a coin flip. Only the NFL’s competition committee could ruin the integrity of a game as good as that one.
While that game is what everyone remembers, the run with Brett Favre that year was incredible. Who would have ever thought that the once hated rival would eventually lead the Purple to one of its best seasons?
2017 Vikings: When you think of the most memorable moments in Minnesota sports history, you may as well just watch a montage of the 1991 World Series.
It’s Puckett’s trip around the bases in Game 6, Morris walking off the mound following the 10th inning of Game 7 and Gladden simply jogging home. Even for someone who didn’t live those moments, they need no further explanation.
Add Stefon Diggs coasting to the end zone against the Saints to that list.
While it didn’t lead to a championship, the Minneapolis Miracle came in a huge spot, and is certainly one of the greatest moments in Minnesota sports history — the kind that will still be relevant two generations from now.
Diggs’ game-winning score will always be how that season is remembered, but there was so much more to that team. Mike Zimmer’s defense was at its best, and Case Keenum was the story of the league. The “Skol” chant was national news, and it really felt like the Vikings would be hosting the Super Bowl.
It all came to a crashing halt in a blowout NFC Championship loss to the Eagles, but the 2017 Vikings won’t soon be forgotten.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @Dudley7Kevin.
