Back in April, it looked like the Minnesota State men’s hockey team was in some trouble on the blue line.
Both Jake Livingstone and Akito Hirose left after their junior seasons to sign NHL contracts, and longtime anchor Andy Carroll was out of eligibility. Then, after Mike Hastings took the job at Wisconsin, Bennett Zmolek put his name in the transfer portal.
Rumors were also swirling about top incoming recruit Aaron Pionk being released from his national letter of intent. That ended up happening, with Pionk instead deciding to play at Minnesota-Duluth.
That’s a lot of key defensemen to lose in one offseason, and there was certainly a chance for more departures given the uncertainty surrounding the program at that time.
It felt like the position group might end up being a big problem in Luke Strand’s first season.
Instead, it’s been almost nothing but positive developments since Strand took the job.
He was able to bring stability to the group right away, keeping returners Steven Bellini, Campbell Cichosz, Tony Malinowski and Mason Wheeler in the program.
Those four each got extended playing time at the college level for the first time last season, which should pay big dividends in 2023-24. Returner Brenden Olson will also switch from forward to defenseman full-time next season. He got limited time in the role last season and did well with the opportunity.
Pionk wasn’t the only high-profile incoming defenseman. Jakob Stender and Evan Murr were each in the midst of very strong seasons in the United States Hockey League and the plan was for each to join the program in the fall.
Strand was able to re-recruit both to honor their NILs, giving the Mavericks a strong young base on the blue line. With Cichosz and Wheeler being just sophomores, and Bellini and Olson now juniors, there’s still a good balance in the group.
Getting those seven internal pieces nailed down was key, but there still aren’t many college games between those players.
For the group to be a strength in 2023-24, Strand was going to have to find some experience in the transfer portal.
He did just that.
The first addition was Jordan Power, who was an alternate captain at Clarkson last season. Power has played in 95 games for the Golden Knights over the last three seasons and is a proven defensive anchor. He’ll likely be a big part of the penalty kill.
Then, Strand landed graduate transfer Brandon Koch from Air Force, who was third on the Falcons with 24 points last season (6-18—24). In 120 career games, Koch has 77 points (18-59—77). He’ll be a huge part of the power play, filling the role vacated by Hirose.
You can’t just replace players like Hirose and Livingstone. Both went straight to the NHL after signing in the spring, and there’s almost certainly nobody in this group with that kind of talent at this point.
However, after some great roster management from Strand, a position group that looked to be moving in the wrong direction now has long-term stability.
Short-term, it should easily be able to hold its own and may very well end up being a strength.
