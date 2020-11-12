The praise just keeps coming for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team.
After the media unanimously selected the Mavericks as the top team in the WCHA on Monday, MSU received six of 10 first-place votes in the WCHA coaches poll Tuesday.
Goaltender Dryden McKay was selected as the preseason player of the year by the media and shared that honor with Bowling Green’s Brandon Kruse in the coaches poll. Defenseman Akito Hirose, who finished second in preseason rookie of the year voting among the media, was the winner of the award on the coaches side.
We also saw veterans Lucas Sowder, Nathan Smith, Jared Spooner and Jack McNeely receive All-WCHA team votes in one of the two polls, with Sowder being included in the coaches’ all-conference team.
Along with Hirose, freshman Tanner Edwards, Connor Gregga, Ondrej Pavel, Jake Livingstone and Brendan Furry received rookie of the year votes in one of the polls.
When you see a team dominate preseason polls like this, the logical assumption is that it must feature a large group of returners that had a lot of success the previous season.
While MSU certainly has returners, the losses are significant. Nearly half of last season’s goals were scored by players now on professional contracts.
Forwards Marc Michaelis, Parker Tuomie, Charlie Gerard, Nick Rivera and Josh French are gone. Defensively, the same is true of Connor Mackey, Ian Scheid and Edwin Hookenson.
So why all the preseason love? After all, as coach Mike Hastings recently said, “we know what walked out the door ... there’s teams that didn’t lose what we lost.”
It must just come down to trust.
There seems to be a level of trust in what MSU’s program has become from coaches and media alike. Despite what’s leaving, those who follow college hockey the closest trust MSU can simply reload rather than rebuild.
It’s not just within the WCHA. Both major national polls have MSU in the preseason top five as well, further cementing that trust.
Preseason rankings are always meaningless. They go out the window as soon as the regular season begins, because things change. Especially in 2020.
But if the rankings we’ve seen this week have cemented anything, it’s that MSU really is viewed as one of the giants in college hockey.
Now, it’s time for the fun part: actually getting on ice in real games and proving it.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
