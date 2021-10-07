Preseason rankings and projections are fun, but you never really know anything until the real games start.
While most of the top-ranked teams in college hockey were idle or played exhibitions in the season’s first weekend, Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings, his staff and the team’s leadership group came to the conclusion that there really wasn’t a point to that.
Instead, the decision was made to get on a plane and head East to Amherst, Massachusetts, home of the defending national champion UMass Minutemen.
The talk about last season’s accomplishments was over, and there wasn’t going to be a soft landing if the Mavericks didn’t come ready to play.
In a season where the goals are extremely high, Hastings was going to learn something about his group in the first weekend.
It was a great start Saturday night in the season-opener, with Reggie Lutz scoring a power-play goal just 55 seconds into the game.
The Minutemen had raised their national championship banner about 30 minutes before puck drop and were playing in front of a sellout crowd of 8,412.
“The building was electric, it was hopping,” Hastings said. “For us to get the first one, I thought it energized us — allowed us to play with a little bit more confidence.”
MSU cruised for the rest of the night, eventually getting an insurance goal late in the third to secure a 2-0 win. UMass had chances, but it just felt like the Mavericks were in control.
When those chances came, Dryden McKay was always up to the task.
MSU looked dead in the water 35 minutes into Sunday’s game. They were trailing 3-0, and the Minutemen were seeing a lot more of the puck.
It would’ve been easy to settle for a split at that point. After all, it’s hard to beat a team like that on consecutive days.
Nothing doing.
The Mavericks played the final 25 minutes of a game in October as if their season was on the line, gaining momentum at the end of the second period with a relentless forecheck.
MSU went on to score six unanswered goals en route to a 6-3 victory.
A road win like that is going to mean a lot in the PairWise rankings. Taking the experience into future games could mean a whole lot more.
“It was a crazy third period — fortunate it happened that way,” Hastings said. “(We) want to continue to hopefully build off that because there’s going to be other times we’re down in games. Hopefully that’s one we can draw off in a positive way.”
You don’t want to take too much from one series — good or bad — but it’s hard not to be really impressed by MSU’s sweep of the nation’s No. 1-ranked team.
The offense showed it can be explosive.
Top-line players like Nathan Smith and Julian Napravnik produced as expected, but newcomers like David Silye and Josh Groll also showed great in their MSU debuts.
In total, 14 different Mavericks had points over the weekend.
Depth was one of MSU’s biggest strengths last year, and to see Hastings rely on the third and fourth lines as much as he did against a good opponent early in the season is a great sign.
Don’t get too excited, but we certainly got a glimpse that this MSU team can be dangerous.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
