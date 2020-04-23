When it comes to currently active figures in the Minnesota sports landscape, I find Rick Spielman to be one of the most interesting.
With the rise of Twitter and other social media, the sports commentary in this country has tended to go a certain way in recent years — race to one side of the debate as quickly as possible, dig in and attack those who disagree.
You’ll see a lot of this in the aftermath of Vikings games, especially the losses. Eventually, sides begin to form, and the debates rage among fans and media alike. In fact, it seems Kirk Cousins has officially taken Joe Mauer’s place as the most polarizing figure in the local sports scene, and Mike Zimmer may not be far behind him.
But what about Spielman? How has a person that’s been the boss of the most popular team in the state for so many years eluded controversy? It starts with a misunderstanding — Zimmer doesn’t decide who’s on the Vikings’ roster, Spielman does.
People seem to think Zimmer decided not to re-sign Linval Joseph and to trade Stefon Diggs ... he didn’t, Spielman did. Since 2012, Spielman has been the general manager of the Vikings, a position that gives him unilateral decision-making power on all player personnel moves.
This isn’t to say that Zimmer doesn’t have a say in what’s happening, he does, but just because he’s more visible doesn’t mean he’s making the calls. Spielman is no pawn. He’s been a talent evaluator for 30 years, and it would be wrong to think Zimmer can ramrod him just because he’s more grumpy in press conferences.
The final call has always been Spielman’s, and it’s going to be Spielman’s at the NFL draft this weekend. And if his draft record is any indication — that’s a good thing.
While Spielman has been the general manager since 2012, he first started working for the Vikings in 2006 as vice president of player personnel. His main task in that role was overseeing the draft.
The chain of command during his first six years in Minnesota was somewhat unclear, as the Vikings didn’t have a GM. However, Spielman was considered the decision-maker when it came to the draft.
That means we can look at the last 13 drafts to evaluate Spielman, and as with any GM, he will be judged on what he’s done in the first round.
Christian Ponder and Laquon Treadwell are clearly the worst first-round picks he’s made. However, other than that, he’s never spent a top pick on a player who’s provided nothing.
Matt Kalil was OK for a few years, as was Cordarrelle Patterson. Teddy Bridgewater and Sharrif Floyd each appeared to be well on their way, but injuries derailed their respective careers.
After that, Trae Waynes, Anthony Barr, Percy Harvin, Harrison Smith, Adrian Peterson and Xavier Rhodes are the headliners. There’s also Mike Hughes and Garrett Bradbury, but it’s too early to judge them.
You can try to look up average hit percentages of first-round picks, but good luck trying to determine what constitutes a “hit.” Still, based on feel, it seems like at least a slightly above average track record.
The first-round picks are the ones that get remembered, but it’s what you do in the following rounds that separates the good GMs from the bad.
This is where Spielman has shined.
Dalvin Cook (2nd round), Eric Kendricks (2), Sidney Rice (2), Brian O’Neill (2), Kyle Rudolph (2), Danielle Hunter (3), Pat Elflein (3), Ray Edwards (4), Brian Robison (4), Everson Griffen (4), Stefon Diggs (5), John Sullivan (6), Adam Thielen (UFA), Anthony Harris (UFA).
That’s an impressive list, and it could have been a lot longer.
Spielman has consistently been able to find great talent outside the draft’s first round, and it’s a big reason why the Vikings have been so competitive in recent years.
He won’t give you an entertaining press conference, and he may not even seem like the boss, but behind the scenes ... Spielman has consistently delivered during the NFL’s most important weekend each April.
Over the next three days, he’ll have 12 picks, including five in the first three rounds, in what many consider one of the deepest drafts ever.
You should feel really good about that as a Vikings fan.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
