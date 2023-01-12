While the Minnesota State men’s hockey team was making its run to the national championship game last season, there was one uncontrollable variable that wasn’t much of an issue.
Injuries.
There were some bumps, bruises and missed contests, but when the games mattered most in March and April, the Mavericks were almost completely healthy.
That’s never been the case this season, and after an update from coach Mike Hastings on Tuesday, it seems likely that two key players who’ve already missed significant time won’t be returning.
Hastings announced that senior forward Sam Morton will miss the remainder of the season, and that sophomore defenseman Bennett Zmolek won’t return until late in the season, if at all.
Morton looked like MSU’s best forward during the first 10 games of the season. The coaching staff spent the preseason showering him with praise for having a tremendous offseason, and his teammates voted him to be an alternate captain.
Once the season started, it was clear Morton had elevated his game to another level. He had six goals and two assists prior to getting injured Nov. 5 against St. Thomas, and was playing as MSU’s top center and on the first power-play unit.
Morton worked extremely hard to get bigger, changing his diet and spending extra time in the weight room. He was well on his way to a career season that would’ve landed him a nice professional contract.
“Going into senior year, you realize how quickly college flies by,” Morton said prior to the injury in October. “Kind of just looking at it and being like, I’ve got one more year to kind of do something with my game and elevate it to where I can play at the next level.”
Morton may be able to return on a medical redshirt next season, but you can’t just replace a player of his caliber mid-season.
Zmolek spent much of last season as the Mavericks’ extra skater, but was poised to take on a top-four role in 2022-23.
He’s yet to play in a game this season, and the nature of his injury is unclear.
MSU lost three veteran defensemen from last season: Jack McNeely, Wyatt Aamodt and Benton Maass. Zmolek was going to be a big part of replacing those three, and some inexperienced players have had to take on bigger roles in his absence.
Hastings also said that senior forward Lucas Sowder had a “minor procedure” and will be out for “a little while.” Sowder hasn’t played since Dec. 3 against Ferris State.
One positive injury development is that freshman forward Simon Tassy is “day-to-day” and seems close to making his long-awaited MSU debut. Hastings even said he might be playing this weekend if it was playoffs.
Tassy suffered a knee injury in a BCHL playoff game in the spring and has been rehabbing from surgery. He was the BCHL’s MVP last season, and could provide a big offensive boost.
All teams deal with injuries, but the Mavericks have had an especially tough run this season, with lengthy absences for several key players.
They’re due for some better luck on that front the rest of the way.
