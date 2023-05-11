A lot of fallout comes from a coaching change.
Inevitably, that change breeds a degree of uncertainty for those left behind. Difficult situations for everyone involved are certain to arise.
When Luke Strand was named the fifth men’s hockey coach in Minnesota State history about a month ago, there were 10 players who had signed national letters of intent with the program: Graham Gamache, James Hong, Reese Laubach, Cade Littler, Gavin Morrissey, Evan Murr, Kade Nielsen, Aaron Pionk, Jakob Stender and Klavs Veinbergs.
Last week, we officially got the news that three of those players — Murr, Nielsen and Stender — planned to stay the course with the program and arrive in the fall.
However, three others — Gamache, Morrissey and Pionk — asked for and were granted releases from their NLIs. Gamache will go to Providence, Pionk to Minnesota Duluth and Morrissey will follow former MSU coaches Mike Hastings and Todd Knott to Wisconsin.
As of last week, Hong, Laubach and Littler were still signed with MSU, but were not slated to play with the program in 2023-24. It seems fair to assume their futures are still in doubt. Strand said he was uncertain on the status of Veinbergs, but that he hadn’t asked for a release from his NLI.
How to handle incoming freshmen is one of those difficult situations.
On one hand, signing an NLI is a formal commitment to a university. The step that ends the recruiting process and makes a player part of a program.
Athletes are occasionally released from NLIs, but it’s not too common.
In the right circumstance, it’s a reasonable request and outcome. The situation at MSU seems like one of those.
Gamache, Morrissey and Pionk didn’t just commit to a university. They also committed to two MSU employees — Hastings and Knott — who were undoubtedly the main reasons they chose the institution.
All three of them were sold a specific vision for their future, as well as a path to get there, by the previous regime.
For almost all men’s Division I hockey players, the dream is to play professional hockey and hopefully make it to the NHL. In many cases, that may be the most important factor in the college decision.
Two former Mavericks — Akito Hirose and Jake Livingstone — went straight from MSU to the NHL earlier this spring.
That’s the goal, and those three believed there was a path to do it under Hastings and Knott.
With those two departing, it seems reasonable for players who’ve yet to join the program to consider different avenues to that goal.
Strand recruited all the players who were signed, but was clear he wasn’t going to force anyone to stay. That seems like the right way to do business.
To Strand’s credit, he was able to recruit Murr, Nielsen and Stender to stay in a very short amount of time. That speaks to his recruiting chops, which will serve the Mavericks well going forward.
For fans, losing Gamache, Morrissey and Pionk is frustrating, which is understandable. Attachments were formed while following their juniors careers, and all three seemed like impact players.
It may take some time, but new impact players will fill those spots.
Several intriguing recruits and transfers have already committed to Strand and his vision for their respective futures.
For everyone involved, it’s best to have those players in the program.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.