There was reason to worry about the Minnesota State men’s hockey team at times against Ferris State last weekend.
In the second period Friday, the last-place Bulldogs had a 4-3 lead on the Mavericks, and for the first time in weeks, it actually felt like a team had developed real momentum in a game against MSU.
Because MSU has been so dominant in a lot of its games, there hasn’t been a ton of on-ice adversity, and Ferris clearly wasn’t going away.
After Nathan Smith tied the game with a tremendous individual effort late in the second period, the Mavericks went on to control play in the third, only surrendering one shot on goal.
Reggie Lutz scored the game-winner in the final minute of overtime, and everyone was able to take a deep breath.
It’s easy to spin struggling with Ferris as a bad thing, but in reality, this was bound to happen. If 5-0 wins are the default, your expectations are just too high.
It’s unrealistic to expect MSU to blow out lesser opponents every time they play them, and it’s amazing that they’ve done it as much as they have.
The unbalanced schedule has been hard on MSU, as the Mavericks have played 12 road games and only six home games. That matters, and after being at Huntsville the previous week, some struggles almost should have been expected.
The Mavericks got all they could handle from the Bulldogs and didn’t play their best. However, they still swept, which is a sign that this team is as good as it appears to be.
As the college hockey season draws to a close, the debate about who should be in the NCAA tournament continues to get louder. The debate on how many teams each conference should get has also gotten louder.
In a normal season, the Pairwise rankings tell us which teams will be in the field of 16, but with virtually no nonconference play throughout the country, subjectivity will enter into this year’s process.
In coach Mike Hastings’ press conference Wednesday, the lack of nonconference games came up, and Hastings was honest when speaking about the ramifications.
“I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for our league because it beats you up year-in and year-out,” Hastings said. “When you go and play nonconference games, it gives you a little bit more of a barometer of where you’re at, and we haven’t been able to do that.”
While we don’t know as much as we normally do about where MSU stacks up amongst the rest of the country, we do know what they’ve done against the teams they’ve played.
By my count, MSU has turned in at least one dominant performance against every team in the WCHA, and that’s even more impressive given the road-heavy schedule.
All you can do is beat the teams on your schedule, and the Mavericks have done that as well as any team in the country.
Are there bigger tests looming in the coming weeks? Absolutely.
But MSU has given us no reason to believe it can’t handle those tests when the time comes.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
