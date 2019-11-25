Thanksgiving is here, and snow is on the ground. That means it's time to start thinking winter prep sports.
While it's sad to say goodbye to what has been an entertaining fall season, there's plenty to get excited about in the coming months.
Here are some of the most noteworthy teams and athletes to follow this winter.
If you're looking for the best shot at a state title in the area, it starts with the Waseca boys basketball team.
The Bluejays went 29-2 last season, eventually falling to DeLaSalle in the Class AAA championship game.
Juniors Ryan Dufault, Kyreese Willingham and Andrew Morgan are back, and are each scholarship-level players.
Now reclassified to Class AA, the Jays might just be in position to take care of some unfinished business.
Along with the Jays themselves, another beneficiary of Waseca's reclassification is the Mankato East boys.
The Cougars finished 24-5 last season, with two of the losses coming against Waseca, including the one that ended their season in the section final.
Jax Madson, Joich Gong, Jordan Merseth and Pal Kueth are all back as returning starters.
The Big Nine Conference and Section 2AAA championship are both in reach for this Cougars squad.
In girls basketball, there may not be a dominant local team, but several will be very strong.
In the Big South, St. Peter returns Sarah Conlon and Morgan Kelly a year after an improbable run to the state tournament. Waseca should also be strong, and will be led by Minnesota Duluth commit Gus Boyer. The Jays should be on mission after a 25-1 regular season ended in sections last year.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown are also teams to watch.
When it comes to high school hockey, things appear to be wide open for the Mankato schools on both the girls and boys side.
The East/Loyola and West girls met in an epic section final last season, and it could easily happen again in February. The teams have already played once, with West winning 4-2.
East is led by Kaylee Eykyn and Sydney Kanstrup. Players to watch on West include Sunshine Langworthy and Molly Grundhoffer.
The East boys return several key players including Layten Liffrig, Brett Borchardt and Matthew Salzle. The Cougars are looking to make it back to the state tournament after a year away.
West is coming off a frustrating season, but there's reason for optimism with most of last season's lineup intact. Nate Looft and Blake Waletich figure to be impact players.
Other boys hockey teams to follow are Minnesota River and New Ulm, as both are coming off state tournament appearances last season.
West's Charlie Pickell is the name to watch on the wrestling scene. The former state champion enters the season ranked first at 132 pounds and is already the school and city record holder in wins. After placing second at state the past two years, Pickell, a senior, will be looking to go out on top.
In boys swimming and diving, Logan Gustafson, Nick Huynh and John Menjivar are returning all-city swimmers for East.
Andrew Herold, Jackson Koneman and Noah Parker return for West after earning all-city honors last season.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.