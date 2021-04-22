We’re three weeks into the Major League Baseball season, and it’s already started.
The hot takes, panic and declarative statements about things we don’t know. I figured it would be worse than usual coming off a 10-week, 60-game season, and that seems to be the case.
When it comes to the Minnesota Twins, it certainly hasn’t been pretty. A recent COVID-19 outbreak, along with poor play on the field, has led to a rough start.
Several key hitters look lost. The bullpen hasn’t been the strength many thought it would be. Defense still appears to be an issue, especially if health is going to be a problem.
As of my writing this, the Twins are 6-10 and have lost eight of their past nine games. There’s no reason to sugarcoat it.
It’s been bad.
However, there’s also no reason to panic. At least not yet.
Coming into the season, my thought was this: If the Twins could remain relatively healthy, they would win the American League Central.
What used to be a young team isn’t exactly that anymore, and while the roster is still talented, it’s filled with health and durability risks. At least more so than other clubs that are considered contenders.
You don’t need me to tell you about Josh Donaldson or Byron Buxton and their issues on that front. Jorge Polanco has had ankle surgeries in consecutive offseasons, and Nelson Cruz turns 41 in July.
Through no fault of his own, Kenta Maeda has only eclipsed 150 innings once in the past four seasons. Miguel Sanó has never played more than 116 games, and Andrelton Simmons has missed significant time over the last two seasons.
Early on, there have certainly been non-virus-related health issues, but there have also been some really slow starts.
Polanco, Sanó, Max Kepler and Mitch Garver have struggled at the plate. Maeda doesn’t seem to have the feel for his secondary pitches yet. Alex Colomé has blown two saves.
As the season goes on, I have faith the performance issues will even out.
Polanco, Sanó and Kepler have been pretty good over large sample sizes in their careers, and I don’t think they’re suddenly just bad. Cruz has shown no signs of slowing down, and I fully expect Buxton and Donaldson to be good as long as they’re healthy.
Luis Arráez is going to hit a lot of singles, and Simmons should be a solid defensive shortstop who also hits a fair amount of singles.
Michael Pineda almost certainly isn’t as good as he’s been, but between him, Maeda and José Berríos, the top of the rotation is serviceable.
Early in the season, the sample size is small, but it’s all we have. That’s what leads to the quick judgments.
Try to resist this.
All players perform poorly over stretches during a long season. Currently, everyone in the league is one hot week away from having great numbers.
It’s the same when it comes to teams. The Yankees, Astros and Twins aren’t all finishing near the bottom of their divisions.
I’ll never forget the summer run of the 2006 Twins. That taught me my lesson.
If you were skeptical about the Twins coming in, that was reasonable. If you were optimistic, that was also reasonable.
Just don’t let anything that’s happened in these first three weeks change your mind too much.
For better or worse, we still know very little.
