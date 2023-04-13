The last two weeks have been filled with uncertainty, sorrow and frustration about the future of the Minnesota State men’s hockey program.
One of the best coaches in the country — Mike Hastings — left for Wisconsin. In a surprising move, the heir apparent — associate head coach Todd Knott — turned down the job to follow Hastings.
Four key players entered the transfer portal, and three of them have already announced commitments to other schools.
A program that felt invincible took a bunch of body blows in a short amount of time. Some positivity and continuity was desperately needed.
That came in a big way Monday morning, as Luke Strand was named the fifth head coach in program history.
Strand made my shortlist of five candidates last week (largely because of past unprompted praise from Knott), but he’s not the big-name hire some fans were looking for. Some of the names getting thrown around last week were already Division I head coaches at successful programs and were never all that realistic.
Strand has never been a Division I head coach, but he’s got a vast and impressive resume.
He’s been an assistant coach in the American Hockey League and has also been on staff at Wisconsin and, most recently, Ohio State. He even spent a year as an amateur scout for the Calgary Flames.
The perspective he’ll bring from those experiences will be useful, but Strand’s most recent stint as head coach and director of hockey operations with the Sioux City Musketeers is the most exciting thing on his resume.
Strand was at Sioux City for five seasons from 2017-2022 and guided the Musketeers to the 2022 Clark Cup title.
The USHL is the most important recruiting pipeline in college hockey, and Strand knows it extremely well. He’s got a lot of respect and countless connections in that league, which is undoubtedly already helping him attract high-end future Mavericks.
Remember, Hastings came to MSU having never been a Division I head coach and with a USHL background.
At his introductory press conference Monday, Strand struck all the right cords. He praised Hastings and Knott, acknowledging that he’ll benefit greatly from the strong foundation they leave behind. He also talked about building the program his own way, and his passion and willingness to work were apparent.
He’s embracing the high expectations.
“You work under the microscope and take it day by day, but we want to be national champions,” Strand said. “I want the people that have laid this (foundation) down, to look back and be proud of what they did, but even more proud of what’s going on here.”
In a short-term sense, Maverick hockey isn’t in as good a place today as it was two weeks ago. It’s not Strand’s fault, as that’s just the way things go when there’s a coaching change in the transfer-portal era. MSU’s top-nine scorers from last season are all likely gone, many of them to professional contracts.
He now has to build relationships with the returning players and incoming recruits, while also attracting new players.
The other coaches have also gotten a head start on Strand this offseason, which doesn’t help.
None of that changes the long-term objective.
Strand seems more than capable of getting good players to Mankato and developing them once they arrive.
If he does that, this period of uncertainty will soon be forgotten.
