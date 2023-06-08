The offseason dust is finally starting to settle.
Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Luke Strand now has an associate head coach and an assistant coach in place, and his first roster seems to be nearly complete.
Last week, Strand said the team had added defenseman Brandon Koch from the transfer portal and had also signed former Wisconsin commit Brett Moravec, who will be a freshman in the fall. We also got the news that junior Brenden Olson is switching to defenseman full-time next season.
That leaves MSU with 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.
The Mavericks’ nine returning forwards are Tanner Edwards, Adam Eisele, Connor Gregga, Josh Groll, Will Hillman, Zach Krajnik, Sam Morton, Lucas Sowder and Luc Wilson.
Two forwards — Moravec and Kade Nielsen — will be incoming freshmen this fall, while Kaden Bohlsen (Nebraska-Omaha), Brian Carrabes (Boston University), Tyler Haskins (Denver) and Jordan Steinmetz (St. Lawrence) are coming in via the portal.
Defensemen Steven Bellini, Campbell Cichosz, Tony Malinowski, Olson and Mason Wheeler return, while Koch and Jordan Power (Clarkson) join the team from the portal. Two incoming freshmen — Evan Murr and Jakob Stender — round out the D corps.
Strand will have three returning goalies — Andrew Miller, Keenan Rancier and Alex Tracy.
A lot has been made about what’s leaving the program this offseason, but with the roster seemingly complete, 17 of the 27 players on the team played for the Mavericks in 2022-23. Three of the incoming freshmen — Nielsen, Murr and Stender were signed by the previous coaching staff.
Strand brought in six players from the portal, which comes as no surprise. He also took one who had previously signed with Wisconsin, which seems somewhat fitting.
It will obviously be interesting to see how the new players impact the team, but the 17 holdovers will likely have a bigger impact on the team’s fortunes in 2023-24.
We know some of those players pretty well.
Upfront, Morton and Sowder are capable top-six forwards. Groll and Krajnik can play just about any role you ask.
Bellini, Cichosz, Malinowski and Wheeler took big strides throughout last season.
Rancier started every game in goal after the holiday break and brought stability.
What this team doesn’t have is a clear All-American candidate. It may not even have a preseason All-CCHA player. The Mavericks have had a lot of clear-cut candidates for those teams over the last half decade, so that’s a change.
It also makes this an extremely interesting roster.
Each season, lesser-known players surprise us by earning big roles.
The lack of top-end returning players will allow for even more of that this season and the possibilities are endless.
It’ll be interesting to see if any players work their way into those postseason award races that MSU players have eventually won so many times in the past.
