Dryden McKay was hoping to fulfill a lifelong dream.
His potential participation in the Beijing Olympic Games made him the subject of a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug test, something that was required and should’ve been a formality.
“It’s not like I was nervous about getting the call,” McKay said. “They came and they tested me. I was like, ‘I have nothing to worry about. I shouldn’t have any problems with this.’ Then all of the sudden, I did have a big problem.”
A harmless immune-boosting Vitamin D supplement that was tainted with Ostarine, a banned substance, was the problem.
McKay was taking the supplement to avoid the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a flu bug that swept through the MSU locker room early in the winter.
He had no idea the supplement was contaminated with Ostarine, as it wasn’t on the label and it wasn’t supposed to be there.
He was able to prove that when the company he bought the supplement from sent a sealed bottle of the product to an independent lab. The sealed bottle had a minuscule amount of the banned substance, just as McKay’s open bottle did.
That saved him from a potential four-year ban, but he still ended up with a six-month suspension.
For better or worse, these situations never end up going the athlete’s way, and while McKay was clearly frustrated with the circumstances that led to the suspension, he owned it.
He wants other athletes to learn from his situation.
“I’ve definitely learned a lot about the supplement industry through it and how unregulated it is and how common this type of contamination can be,” McKay said. “Just double check what you’re taking. Obviously if you’re an NCAA athlete, make sure that it’s NSF certified, which I didn’t, and it cost me.”
It would be nice to see the company that sold him the supplement own it in a similar fashion, but that’s a different discussion.
McKay said he’s planning to start his professional career next season, and he’ll be eligible to return to games Oct. 11.
It’s hard to know how much this will impact the early stages of his professional career, but it certainly can’t help.
In terms of his legacy at MSU and as a college player, that should remain unchanged.
There are those out there who don’t think McKay should’ve won the Hobey Baker Award this season, and it’s fine to have that opinion. It was a close race with many deserving candidates.
However, to say that McKay had some type of unfair advantage because of this positive test, seems intellectually dishonest given the circumstances.
There was some irresponsible behavior on social media when the news broke Monday, with many commenting on, or quote tweeting stories about the suspension, without bothering to do any reading on the situation.
Don’t be one of those people, especially when someone’s reputation is on the line.
McKay is beloved by his teammates and has carried himself with class and humility throughout his college career.
He’s the best MSU hockey player ever, and one of the greatest college goalies of all time.
This doesn’t change that.
