The Minnesota State men’s hockey team needed to come up with some points last weekend at Bowling Green.
After a 1-4-1 stretch in conference play, the Mavericks had slipped in the standings and there were widespread questions about if they were still at the top of the CCHA’s pecking order.
A sweep and six points later, the Mavericks reminded everyone just how good they can be.
MSU came at the Falcons in waves all weekend, outshooting them 84-45 in the two games combined. The goals finally came in bunches in Game 2 of the series, a dominant performance similar to the ones we’ve grown accustomed to in recent years.
The forecheck was relentless, all four lines were contributing and the goaltending was great.
When the Mavericks play like that, they can play with any team in the country.
There’s still a key series against Bemidji State this weekend prior to the holiday break, but we officially surpassed the actual halfway mark of the regular season last weekend at Bowling Green.
It’s a good time to take stock of the big picture.
At his media availability Wednesday, MSU coach Mike Hastings was asked to give his team’s first half a letter grade.
“Probably about a B for where we’re at,” Hastings said. “I think we could’ve won a few more games, but I also think there’s some opportunities we took advantage of, this last weekend being one of them, at making sure we’re not too far behind going into this last weekend of the first half.”
Prior to giving that grade, Hastings spoke on the adversity the team has faced in terms of injury, while also acknowledging that’s something many programs are dealing with.
He also talked about the growing pains that come when you lose so many key players off a team that played for a national championship.
“We did assume that that was going to happen with the amount of guys that we had that walked out the door, the roles that they played,” Hastings said. “We’ve had some other guys that are playing roles that they haven’t been thrust into until this year. I like the way that we’re transitioning right now.”
That seems like a fair grade and an honest assessment.
Hastings figured there would be a bit of a learning curve with this group, and with that, there have been some uncharacteristic losses.
Every game matters, but the great programs consistently play their best hockey in February and March.
There’s still plenty of time for that first-half grade to change. Last weekend was a great first step in the upward trajectory.
“Right now we’re fighting for points in our league,” Hastings said. “One of the goals we have at the beginning of the year is to get home ice — we’re in a battle for that. Another is to win a league championship — we’re in a battle for that.”
Kevin Dudley
