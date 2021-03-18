Will the awards ever quit coming?
If you’ve followed the Minnesota State men’s hockey team over the last week-and-a-half, it seems like someone in the program is winning a new award every day.
It’s starting to become hard to keep up.
It was no secret that Dryden McKay was going to get showered with awards, as WCHA Goaltender of the Year and first-team All-WCHA seemed like locks.
However, McKay was also named the league’s player of the year, which was far from guaranteed. Goaltenders oftentimes struggle to gain traction in award races that include skaters, which made that one extra special for McKay.
“It’s always special to be recognized by your peers, especially as a goalie,” McKay said in a text message last week. “There are a lot of great players in this league, and I am very proud to receive this award.”
In the WCHA’s Preseason Player of the Year voting, Julian Napravnik wasn’t among the eight players who received votes. Even in the voting for the all-media team, Napravnik wasn’t among the eight forwards who received a vote.
That sure ended up being a bad call.
After a slow start, Napravnik turned a torrid second half into first-team All-WCHA honors, and he was also named the league’s offensive player of the year.
Napravnik’s development after being scratched in MSU’s third game of the season has been one of the most interesting storylines surrounding the team this season.
“You see a young man fight through some adversity, and not only survive, but thrive. ... I’m proud for him, proud of him and I’m happy for him,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said last week.
Akito Hirose was named WCHA Rookie of the Year, Nathan Smith was second-team all-conference, and Riese Zmolek was third-team all-conference, as was Hirose.
Hastings earned WCHA Coach of the Year honors for a fourth time and was also named the WCHA’s Coach of the Decade for the 2010s.
It’s true that individual awards only mean so much.
For the most part, they recognize regular-season standouts and have very little to do with postseason success, which is MSU’s ultimate goal this, and every, season.
Despite that, what’s happened over the last 10 days is very impressive. At the start of the season, it seemed like some regular-season regression was likely for MSU, especially given that about 50% of the team’s goal scoring from last season had left the program.
That hasn’t happened, which is something to be proud of.
Players like Napravnik and Smith have seamlessly transitioned into starring roles, while players like Cade Borchardt and Brendan Furry have come out of nowhere to seize top-six forward roles.
The unfortunate reality is that if the Mavericks play poorly over the next two weekends, these awards won’t seem like nearly as big of a deal.
But in a season as weird as this one, there’s been nothing fluky about MSU’s domination in the WCHA.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
