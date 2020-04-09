The last decade of Minnesota professional sports has had a few ups, along with plenty of downs.
There’s been a lot of “all-decade” teams being named lately, which got me thinking — who has been the best player from each of the five professional teams in the state this decade?
For the purposes of this exercise, only what a player did on a Minnesota team between 2010-2019 will be considered.
There is, of course, the fun philosophical debate about how much a few dominant seasons matter, opposed to someone who has complied stats throughout the decade.
It can’t be an exact science, but you’ll see my thoughts on that throughout the selections.
Wild: This was the best place to start, because it was by far the easiest.
Mikko Koivu accumulated stats for 10 years, and Zach Parise had plenty of good seasons. However, no one really challenges Ryan Suter.
A seven-time all-star for the Wild in the decade, Suter finished in the top-five in the Norris Trophy voting for best defenseman three times. He also averaged 27:29 minutes per game and was a plus-52.
Suter has been one of the top players at his position for the entire decade, and eight of those years came in a Wild uniform. He’s certainly lived up to the big contract.
Lynx: It’s debatable, but Maya Moore has to be the pick.
Moore joined the Lynx in 2011 and played eight of the 10 years in the decade. She’s averaged 18.4 points per game, along with 5.9 rebounds, while shooting 38.4 percent from behind the arc.
Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles each have cases, but Moore was the key in three of the team’s four championships this decade.
However, it’s worth noting that both Fowles and Moore have won an MVP this decade, and Fowles was the WNBA Finals MVP in both 2015 and 2017. This would be a really interesting debate if she had been here as long as Moore, but five years just doesn’t compare to eight.
Vikings: This is where it starts to get a bit harder.
Harrison Smith can make a good case, as he was clearly one of the best safeties in the league. He started 113 games for the Purple in the 2010s and has been to the Pro Bowl the last five seasons.
There’s also Everson Griffen, who like Koivu, played the entire decade and was always good. I can even see an argument for Jared Allen, as he had some really good years at the beginning of the decade.
Despite all this, Adrian Peterson was just unanimously selected to the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame all-decade team, and he’s the pick here.
There were some injuries, but when he was on the field for the Vikings in part of six seasons, he was still an extremely special talent. He also put together one of the best NFL seasons ever in 2012, when he rushed for 2,097 yards, just eight short of Eric Dickerson’s single season record of 2,105.
Keep in mind ... that season began just eight months after Peterson had surgery to repair a torn ACL on December 30, 2011.
Timberwolves: This is all about Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Love, and it’s a super fun debate.
Two players who are similar stylistically and put up almost the exact same numbers.
In four seasons at the beginning of the decade, Love averaged 23.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, while shooting 36.4% from 3-point range. He also shot 45.5% from inside the arc, and 82.1% from the free throw line.
Towns averaged 22.7, 11.8, and shot 39.6% from behind the arc in four seasons at the end of the decade. From the field, he shot 53.5%, and was 83.1% from the free throw line.
Defensively ... both have had their well-documented struggles.
I go with Towns, as I believe he’s a better low-post scorer. But it really can go either way.
Twins: Much like the Wolves, this is a two-player race between Joe Mauer and Brian Dozier.
From a WAR standpoint, Mauer edges Dozier 24 to 22.5, so there’s basically no difference.
The choice is Mauer simply because 2010, 2012 and 2013 were all elite seasons for him as a catcher. Dozier was only really good in 2016 and 2017, and wasn’t the respected hitter Mauer was for so many years.
Even when Mauer wasn’t at his best, he was still a dang tough out.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
