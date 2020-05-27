There's been a lot of “Mount Rushmore” talk over the past few months, so I've decided to get in on the fun and turn it into a series.
There are five major professional sports franchises in Minnesota, and I'll spend the coming weeks identifying a Mount Rushmore for each of them.
I'll limit it to just athletes for now, but a coaches' version may be a fun idea if there seems to be interest. As far as other criteria, there won't be too much. The goal is just to identify the four best athletes from each franchise.
They'll be named in the order the teams came to be. The Twins played their first game about five months before the Vikings, so we'll start there.
Your Minnesota Twins' Mount Rushmore.
Rod Carew: Some don't agree, but I think it's fair to put Carew in the discussion for the best Twin ever.
He won seven batting titles in his 12 years in Minnesota, and he posted a .334 career batting average during that time. Carew also led the American League in hits three times and was the 1977 American League MVP. He leads all Twins position players in career WAR at 63.8 according to Baseball Reference. It really is a pretty good case.
He didn't hit for much power, but as a pure hitter ... good luck finding a Twin more accomplished than Carew.
Harmon Killebrew: Another easy choice, as Killebrew is probably the face of the franchise.
Killebrew was hitting bombas before it was cool, as he led the American League in home runs five times with the Twins and once wih the Washington Senators. Killebrew also led the league in RBIs three times, and posted an .892 OPS in 21 seasons with the Twins and Senators.
He still ranks 12th all time with 573 career home runs, and that might be higher if not for PEDs.
Kirby Puckett: Carew may be the best pure hitter, and Killebrew may be the most recognizable ... but many would call Puckett the greatest Twins player.
With two World Series rings, Puckett always seemed to deliver in the clutch. And even for someone who didn't live through his era, his personality, smile and intensity seem infectious while watching replays of his classic games.
He was a .318 career hitter, and would have had a great chance to get 3,000 hits if not for his eye problems.
Joe Mauer: The first three were easy. But this one ... this one was really hard.
It ultimately came down to Mauer and Tony Oliva, two of the most popular athletes this state has ever seen. Statistically, the two are amazingly close in so many categories. Mauer was a career .306 hitter, while Oliva hit .304. Oliva had a career .830 OPS, and Mauer finished at .827. Both won three batting titles. It just goes on and on.
I don't like to rely on WAR too often, but I let it be the deciding factor here. Mauer played in about 200 more games, but finished with a WAR of 55.3, while Oliva's was 43.1.
Hopefully both end up in the Hall of Fame some day, as they are each plenty deserving.
