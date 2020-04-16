I’ve considered some of Minnesota sports’ best over the past a few weeks, and there’s been plenty of good to remember.
Now ... how about some of the bad?
This week I’ll take a look at the worst personnel decisions in Minnesota sports history. Trades, draft picks, free agent contracts and contract extensions are all fair game, as the goal is to identify some of the worst moves.
The Herschel Walker trade: If you look up a list of the worst trades in sports history, you’ll no doubt find this one near the top.
Hoping to add the final piece for a Super Bowl run in 1989, the Vikings took Walker off the struggling Cowboys’ hands.
The deal sent Dallas three first-round picks, along with three second-round picks, setting up the Cowboys for Super Bowls in 1992, 1993 and 1996. The Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs in the divisional round that season and haven’t been to a Super Bowl since.
Dallas used those picks in trades in the following years, but they eventually ended up with Emmitt Smith, Darren Woodson and Russell Maryland.
Walker played two full seasons with the Vikings, never rushing for more than 825 yards.
Passing on Stephen Curry: In all fairness, the Kings took Tyreke Evans over Curry, while the Grizzlies did the same with Hasheem Thabeet.
However, taking two point guards at fifth and sixth overall, ahead of Curry in the 2009 draft has to be on this list.
The Wolves clearly decided Jonny Flynn and Ricky Rubio were better prospects than Curry, a decision that sent the Warriors one way and the Wolves another.
But it’s important to note that we’ll never know if the Warriors would have done the same thing had they been in the Wolves position. We also don’t how other teams ranked those three point guards on draft boards, as it’s possible many had it the same way the Wolves did.
Because of this, the Wolves probably get a bit too much criticism for this move, but still ... the best shooter of all time was on the board at a position of need, and they passed. Twice.
The Brent Burns trade: This was one of the most underrated poor personnel moves, and that’s probably because it seemed like such a great deal at the time.
Devin Setoguchi had three consecutive 20-goal seasons prior to the 2011 deal, and he appeared to be a rising star. Charlie Coyle was a highly regarded prospect, and the Wild got the Sharks’ 29th overall pick in that draft, as well.
Plus, Burns was set for a pay raise, and many never believed the 25-year-old would live up to the potential.
Burns has gone on to become one of NHL’s best, winning the Norris Trophy for top defenseman in 2016-17. Meanwhile, Setoguchi regressed and was traded two years later, Coyle never seemed to play to his skill level, and 29th overall pick Zack Phillips never played an NHL game.
The Wild still had plenty of success after dealing Burns, but you have to wonder — could he have put them over the top during that run of six straight playoff appearances?
He certainly would have been one of the top three players on any of those teams, if not the best.
Joe Smith: The Timberwolves made a lot of good decisions during the Kevin Garnett era, but having an illegal agreement with Smith wasn’t one of them.
The deal went like this. Smith was to sign three one-year deals well below market value, which would allow the Timberwolves to sign other players, as well as obtain his “Larry Bird” exemption. With the Bird rights in hand, the Wolves would then be able to go over the salary cap to re-sign Smith to massive extension at the end of the three years.
This cost them draft picks that could have significantly helped build the team around Garnett in the early 2000s.
The Tom Brunansky trade: It may not have been quite as impactful as some of the others, but it’s still considered the worst trade in Twins history by many.
Coming off both a World Series and a career year in 1987, Brunansky was traded to the Cardinals in April of 1988 for Tom Herr.
Brunansky never matched his .841 OPS of 1987 again, but the Twins got basically nothing from Herr, who played only 86 games in a Twins uniform.
