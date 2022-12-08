It was clear the Minnesota State men’s hockey team wasn’t quite in top form after getting six CCHA points in a four-game stretch — four at home against Northern Michigan, and two in a series at Michigan Tech.
Didn’t really think it changed the big picture a ton, as the Mavericks could’ve easily come away with 12 points during those two weekends, and I thought they deserved more than six.
Now, MSU has been swept at home by Ferris State.
Didn’t see that coming, and it’s the kind of result that does change the big picture.
Watching the games last weekend, the Mavericks didn’t look bad. They played well enough to get some points, but when it comes to deciding which teams get to play for the big prize, scoring more goals than the other team is what matters.
MSU is now down to 25th in the PairWise rankings, and while making the NCAA Tournament via an at-large bid is certainly still possible, the four one-goal losses over the last three weekends make the path much harder.
While these recent games and their PairWise implications matter, it doesn’t feel like they have to define this team.
The Mavericks still have 18 regular-season contests remaining, including 16 CCHA games. It starts with a key series at first-place Bowling Green this weekend.
“The journey that we have as a group is going to have some peaks and valleys. This is a valley,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said after getting swept. “The guys are walking out of the rink not feeling good.
“We’ve got to find a way to turn this into a positive, and the only way you do that is you look at the things that you’ve done that aren’t quite enough. You man up, you go about your business and you go back to work again.”
The biggest issue throughout this six-game stretch has been scoring five-on-five goals.
MSU has only tallied five goals at even strength or down a man in the last three weekends, and one of those was an empty-netter.
The scoring chances have consistently been there, but the puck luck and finishing touch haven’t. Shots on goal in the series with Ferris favored MSU 72-26.
It seems like the process has been fine, but the results haven’t been there to match it.
This isn’t the team MSU had a season ago, and injuries to some key players have taken a toll. However, no single series should drastically change what you think of a program with a recent track record like MSU’s.
There are a lot of established players in this group. In October, these Mavericks looked every bit as good at Minnesota and St. Cloud State, No. 1 and No. 4 in the PairWise, respectively.
The path forward is clear.
A sixth straight MacNaughton Cup as CCHA regular-season champions is still well within reach. Some strong play over the next two weekends could put the Mavericks in good position into the holiday break.
Winning the CCHA Tournament may be the necessary path to the NCAA Tournament, which is OK.
Dominating conference play and the regular season has become normal for MSU, but it’s not realistic to do it every year.
The Mavericks may not go 17-1 over their final 18 games as they did last season, but it seems likely that their best hockey is still ahead.
