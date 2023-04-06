The last time I wrote in this space, the topic was a review of the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s 2022-23 season.
That seems like ages ago and it feels pretty irrelevant given what’s happened in the last week.
First, Mike Hastings resigned as head coach and took the same position at Wisconsin on Thursday. That was a tough blow, but it didn’t come as a total surprise. Boston University and Michigan State each pursued Hastings last offseason, and they weren’t the first suitors.
Wisconsin is one of college hockey’s giants, with six national championships and a lot of resources. The school gave Hastings a contract that basically doubles his salary, and beyond the money, he’ll have a chance to compete in arguably the best league in Division I. It’s easy to see why Hastings left.
The real body blow came Saturday, when associate head coach Todd Knott turned down a chance to become MSU’s next head coach. That was a shocker, especially since it seemed like there was a plan in place for Knott to take over if Hastings left.
Knott hasn’t publicly spoken on the matter, but he seems destined to follow Hastings to Wisconsin. The Free Press was told such a move couldn’t be announced until Friday.
When it came time to make a decision, maybe Knott decided he just didn’t want to be a head coach at this time. Maybe it was about continuing to work with Hastings. Probably some of both.
It seems clear from Knott’s statement in MSU’s press release, and from what MSU Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman told The Free Press, that there wasn’t a snag in contract negotiations. Buisman made it clear there were no hard feelings.
Knott decided the opportunity wasn’t right for him and his family, and that’s his prerogative.
What’s come in the wake of the two departures has been ugly.
Junior forward David Silye, sophomore defenseman Bennett Zmolek, along with freshmen forwards Christian Fitzgerald and Simon Tassy each put their names in the transfer portal Tuesday. That’s four of MSU’s top 10 returning players potentially gone in a single day.
On top of that, three key juniors — Akito Hirose, Jake Livingstone and Ondrej Pavel — each signed professional contracts prior to the news of the coaching changes.
And there will likely be more player exits and decommitments coming.
In some ways, it feels like a dynasty that was built up over 11 years under Hastings has totally fallen in a matter of seven days.
I see why optimism is in short supply, but there’s a path forward that includes a lot more high-level hockey. And it might not take as long as you think.
The last time Buisman had a chance to hire a men’s hockey coach, he landed Hastings. He hit an absolute home run in 2012 and he can do it again.
This time around, the program is in much better shape. There’s now a tradition of winning at a high level, great facilities and well-established booster clubs.
Hastings and Knott drove the program’s success, but the next coaching staff will greatly benefit from their work.
That doesn’t change the fact that this has been a brutal week for the program. Hastings and Knott are great hockey coaches and people, and their presence will be missed on and off the ice.
MSU went 12-24-2 in the 2011-12 season. In Hastings’ first year in 2012-13, the team went 24-14-3 and made the NCAA Tournament.
All the ingredients are there in terms of support and foundation.
Hire the right coach and success will soon follow.
